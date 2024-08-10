JUST IN: Emergency Trucks Pull Up to White House and Block Off Entrances After “Suspicious Item” Prompts Closure (VIDEO)

Emergency trucks pulled up to the White House gates on Friday evening.

Multiple entrances to the White House were blocked off, according to NBC News reporter Selina Wang.

The Secret Service told NBC: “It is a routine closure to investigate a suspicious item.”

No other details about the ‘suspicious item’ were provided.

Joe Biden is currently at his Rehoboth Beach house and Kamala Harris is in Phoenix, Arizona.

The suspicious item was found as Trump’s plane made an emergency landing in Billings following a mechanical failure.

