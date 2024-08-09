BREAKING: Trump’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Billings, Montana Following Mechanical Issue (VIDEO)

President Trump’s plane made an emergency landing in Billings, Montana on Friday afternoon following a mechanical issue.

Trump is holding a rally in Bozeman on Friday evening at 8 pm. He will take a private plane from Billings to Bozeman.

According to NBC News, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said Trump will make it to his rally on time.

BREAKING: Trump’s plane makes an emergency landing in Billings, Montana this afternoon due to mechanical failure. Here’s video of the landing. I’m telling you God has his hand on this man. pic.twitter.com/UK14CxVbtf — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) August 9, 2024

KTVH reported:

The plane of former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump landed in Billings, Montana Friday afternoon. Photos and video sent in by a viewer show the plane landing and taxied on the runway. According to the Billings Airport, Trump’s plane landed in Billings after a mechanical issue. He is expected to take a private plane now to the Bozeman Airport. Secret Service is doing a complete sweep of the airport here before that takes place.

President Trump put out a video message as soon as he landed in Montana.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana. So beautiful, flying over and you just look down and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Trump said. “I’m here to do some fundraisers and most important to support Tim Sheehy who’s running for the U.S. Senate and we think he’s going to do really well. We’re going to have a rally. And it’ll be a lot of fun.”

WATCH: