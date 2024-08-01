JUST IN: Appeals Court Denies Trump Bid to Toss Unconstitutional Gag Order in ‘Hush Money’ Case – Trump Still Gagged

A New York Appeals court on Thursday denied President Trump’s bid to toss the unconstitutional gag order in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ case several weeks after the trial concluded.

In June Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg once again asked the judge to extend Trump’s gag order even though the hush money trial has concluded.

Bragg’s office citing ongoing threats as well as efforts by Trump supporters to “identify jurors and threaten violence against him.”

The appeals court once again denied Trump’s request to lift to limited gag order.

“Contrary to petitioner’s contentions, the People’s evidentiary submissions in opposition to his motion in Supreme Court demonstrate that threats received by District Attorney staff after the jury verdict continued to pose a significant and imminent threat,” the ruling said, according to ABC News.

ABC News reported: