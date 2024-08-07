Judge Orders Return of Staff and Horned, Coyote-Tailed Headdress to J6 Shaman – Jacob Chansley Gives Gateway Pundit Exclusive Statement on Ordeal

A federal judge has ordered the return of Jacob Anthony Chansley’s distinctive horned, coyote-tailed headdress and staff, which were seized during the investigation of the January 6 Capitol events.

Jacob Chansley, a Native American faith healer who served two years in the U.S. Navy, was kept in solitary confinement for months and later sentenced to 41 months in prison for his peaceful involvement in the January 6th Capitol Hill protest.

Jacob Chansley, aka America’s Shaman, never committed any violence. He urged others to behave peacefully, prayed in the US Capitol, and spent the entire time under police guidance.

WATCH:

With access to 44,000 hours of never before seen surveillance video of the Capitol, Tucker Carlson is blowing up the January 6th narrative on Primetime Television. Free Jacob Chansley! pic.twitter.com/nSdPWKNOGa — Alexander Sheppard (@NotAlexSheppard) March 7, 2023

A video of Jacob Chansley reading a tweet from President Donald Trump that instructed protesters to “GO HOME” and remain peaceful has resurfaced online.

“President Donald Trump has asked everybody to go home! So what are we going to do? We are going to obey our president, we are going to do what he asks for, and we are going to go home,” said Chansley on the video. “We are not Antifa!”

WATCH:

Breaking: A video re-emerges of Jacob Chansley reading Trump’s tweet, telling protestors to “GO HOME” and remain peaceful. pic.twitter.com/dhJKYKrblT — The Politics Brief (@NewsBecker) March 10, 2023

In an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit in December 2021, Chansley, who was held in solitary confinement at the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia at the time, defended himself from the attacks, saying, “I’m not an extremist. I’m not an insurrectionist. I’m not a domestic terrorist. I’m not Violent. I’m not an actor. They’ve said that I’m an actor, I can’t count how many times. They said I was schizophrenic, and I’m delusional.”

He added, “And they said that I called myself the Qanon Shaman and even though I never called myself the Qanon Shaman, that was a title given to me by Alex Jones. So they were totally inaccurate on so many different levels and they highlighted my image, they exaggerated my behavior as much as they could to make it look as bad as they could. And I think that I’m a perfect example of how it is that the media is clearly biased and has numerous ulterior motives, and they do not report the truth.”

In October 2023, Chansley penned an op-ed in The Gateway Pundit asserting that the January 6 event was a “deep state psyop.”

“J6 was a Deep State orchestrated event, used to roll out a Psychological Operation (PSYOP) designed to target Trump and label his supporters as domestic terrorists. In this article, I will delineate in detail, why I believe this is true and how you can explain it to others,” he wrote.

Read more:

Chansley was released last April 2023 and has completed his sentence and most of his supervised release.

He filed a motion under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 41(g), seeking the return of his property, which he argued is no longer needed as evidence by the government.

Federal Judge Royce Lambert granted this motion, emphasizing that the government had failed to demonstrate a continued need for these items as evidence in the case against him.

"Pursuant to Rule 41(g), the Court concludes that the government must return Mr. Chansley’s property," according to the ruling reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

In a statement to The Gateway Pundit, Chansley said, "Judge Lamberth has my respect and gratitude, his ruling is just and impartial. He is simply requiring the government to follow the law as it is written."

The ruling follows a landmark Supreme Court decision in Fischer v. United States (2024), which clarified the legal boundaries of obstruction charges.

In June, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) overturned the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) use of 1512(c)(2), a statute pertaining to obstruction of an official proceeding, in cases related to the events of January 6th (J6).

This decision reveals that the Department of Justice unlawfully prosecuted over 350 Americans for their participation in January 6—a blatant misuse of the law aimed at punishing those who protested Biden’s election and at criminalizing political dissent.