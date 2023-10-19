EXCLUSIVE: OP-ED By The January 6th ‘SHAMAN’ Jacob Chansley! “J6 WAS A DEEP STATE PSYOP AND I CAN PROVE IT!” Read This Exclusive Article Penned By The Shaman Himself!

Infiltration: The FBI infiltrated the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to gather intelligence, and possibly strategically steer their operations toward an end that served the Deep State’s agenda. Much like what happened in the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchin Whitmer case in Michigan, it is highly likely that the Deep State used their infiltrators in the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to provoke them to going inside the Capitol or to later set them up by using confidential informants in court who would go along with the government’s agenda and narrative. Also, Antifa and BLM admitted they infiltrated the crowd of Trump supporters to hijack the protest and turn it violent, to discredit the MAGA movement. Furthermore, Sergie Dybynyn (who the FBI told me was a Ukrainian spy during an interrogation) filmed the initial breach of the capitol on J6 and he still has not been arrested.

Sergie Dybynyn is connected to a media corporation (owned by Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky) called 1+1 Media. Ray Epps and Nick Fuentes are seen on camera encouraging people to go into the Capitol on J6. Fuentes has not been arrested and (only after tremendous public outrage) Epps has been charged with a single misdemeanor.

Strategic Use of Info & Intelligence Suppression: President Trump offered 10-20 thousand National Guard troops to guard the Capitol building on J6 and the offer was refused by Pelosi and McConnell. FBI Director Christopher Wray withheld vital intel about J6 that was gathered by the FBI after infiltrating the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. According to Ex-Capitol Police Officer (CPO) Tarik Johnson, Former Chief Intelligence Officer for Capitol Police (CIO) Yogananda Pittman withheld vital intelligence from Ex-Capitol Police Chief (CPC) Sund regarding possible violence at the Capitol on J6. Shockingly, Ex-CPC Sund said the Pentagon also withheld vital intel, regarding the presence of known terrorists in the crowd on J6. Moreover, Ex-CPC Sund had his emergency powers revoked (by the House and Senate), through a law passed shortly before J6 and he was denied National Guard reinforcements due to a “Lack of Evidence” (which seemed to be intentionally suppressed) and “Bad Optics”. Ex-CPO Johnson was pleading for over an hour to evacuate the congressmen and was given total radio silence by Ex-CIO Pittman. According to Ex-CPO Johnson, both Ex-CIO Pittman and the new CPC John Manger signed NDA’s regarding the intel they had and still have about J6.



Creating The Misinfo-Narrative: Operation Mockingbird is when the CIA infiltrated the major media outlets in the USA during the 60’s and the 70’s to control the narrative regarding the civil rights movement and Anti-War movement. The Smith Mundt Act was rescinded by Obama in 2014, allowing the US Gov. to perpetrate psychological-warfare operations and propaganda campaigns on American citizens. Regarding J6, the Mockingbird Media was in lock step with the Fed Gov.’s narrative shortly after the events took place, calling it an “Insurrection” even though no-one has been charged with Insurrection. This is indicative that a psy-op and propaganda campaign (misinfo-narrative) was/is being conducted on the American people. The Mockingbird Media was also caught lying on several occasions regarding the deaths of Police Officers at the Capitol on J6 and they also downplayed and lied about the death of non-violent protesters on J6 as well, further evidence of a misinfo-narrative. The Mockingbird Media also ended interviews with Ex-CP Officer Johnson once he started talking about CIO Pittman’s suppression of intel. Capitol Police whistleblowers have been severely disciplined and had their lives ruined for reporting on the corruption within the ranks of Capitol Police. Ex-CPO Tarik Johnson said that the CP have become an arm for the Democrat Party. This was proven when hundreds of leftist Pro-Palestine protesters stormed the capitol building today, and when the CP were asked why they were allowed to protest inside the building they told reporters that they were told to let them protest by “Higher Ups” in the Capitol Police. The J6 Committee lied and doctored evidence in their public hearings (see attached image), then destroyed all of their evidence to keep it from Trump’s subpoena power after his arrest.

New evidence shows that the DOJ doctored evidence and government agents lied under oath during trials and its alleged they also withheld evidence from defendants to ensure convictions.

The Goals of the Psy-Op:

–The 1st goal was to create a shock and awe campaign in the USA, then use that shock and awe to target and demonize a group (Trump supporters) and Donald Trump himself. Thus, creating division in the USA, and controlling the people through a misinfo-narrative.

–The 2nd goal was to use said demonization and division to Impeach Trump and label Trump supporters as “Domestic-Terrorists”. Consequently, this limited sympathy for Trump supporters as their Constitutional Rights were violated in mass.

–The 3rd goal was to imprison Trump supporters without Constitutional due process. Due to the Patriot Act, the DOJ labeling Trump supporters as “domestic terrorist” allows the government to waive their Constitutional Rights, allowing the government to servile, arrest, detain and imprison Trump supports without due process; even arresting and charging people who were not in DC on J6, for internet posts that were deemed to be associated with J6. Thus, creating a chilling affect for all public descent to the Deep State’s authoritarian roll out of centralized power.

–The 4th goal was to imprison Trump himself. This can be easily proven based on Proud Boys Co-Founder Enrique Tarrio’s testimony regarding the plea deal he was offered by the DOJ, where he was asked to lie about having connection to President Trump creating the illusion that -Trump had a hand in the events of J6, in exchange Tarrio would be given his freedom. He refused the plea deal and was given a 22 year sentence.

–The 5th goal was to use this psy-op to centralize power by weaponizing federal executive power, all so they could target political opponents and use a two tier justice system to chill public descent within the USA.



In conclusion, the government infiltrated underground groups, influenced those groups plans, gathered information, intentionally suppressed that information, used the control of information to craft a misinfo-narrative, thereby allowing the government to perpetuate a psy-op and propaganda campaign on the American people, to reach their goals of: controlling the narrative, creating national division, imprisonment of their political opponents, chilling public descent, centralizing power, weaponizing the executive branch and the authoritarian roll out of a two tier justice system based on corruption and political bias. Based on the information shared in this article, I must ask you the reader. Do you think that J6 was a Deep State Psy-Op? Or a “Violent Insurrection”?



Let Freedom Reign! – Jake Angeli-Chansley-America’s Shaman