Joe Biden Orders Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service Protection For Former SS Director Kimberly Cheatle

Joe Biden ordered taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection for disgraced former Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Kimberly Cheatle resigned last month after Secret Service security lapses led to an attempted assassination of Trump.

President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

Cheatle appeared before the House Oversight Committee last month to answer questions about the so-called security breaches that led to an assassination attempt on Trump during his Butler rally.

She stonewalled during the interview. She refused to answer any pertinent questions! Cheatle did not answer any important questions and blamed it on “an ongoing investigation.”

Now Cheatle is getting Secret Service protection!

Per RealClearPolitics:

The Secret Service is providing Kimberly Cheatle, its former director who resigned last month, a security detail in an unprecedented effort to protect a former agency chief amid lingering national anger about the myriad security lapses under her watch. Those failures led to the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and the killing of firefighter Corey Comperatore, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. Cheatle has faced an ongoing firestorm of fury from American citizens, and even rank-and-file Secret Service special agents and officers, over the agency’s failures that created an opening for shooter Thomas Crooks to open fire on Trump, piercing his ear and killing Comperatore in front of his family and wounding two other rally-goers. At least for now, the Service Service is providing the protection out of the Dignitary Protective Division, which secures foreign leaders when they visit the White House and other areas in D.C. and also protects lower-profile cabinet officials, according to these sources. Using DPD, instead of the Washington Field Office, could be a way to keep the knowledge of Cheatle’s protection to a more limited number of agents or it could simply be a manpower issue. President Biden ordered the taxpayer-funded protection for Cheatle, these sources say, because she was facing numerous threats, especially on social media from individuals angered by the agency’s failures on July 13 and her lack of transparency during her testimony to the House Oversight Committee July 22. She resigned the next day.