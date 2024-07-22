“I Would Have to Refer You to the FBI” – Secret Service Director Cheatle Refuses to Say if Would-Be Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Acted Alone (VIDEO)

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to answer questions about the so-called security breaches that led to an assassination attempt on Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

She stonewalled during the interview. She refused to answer any pertinent questions! Cheatle did not answer any important questions and blamed it on “an ongoing investigation.”

She should resign immediately!

Cheatle revealed that she hasn’t even visited the site of the assassination attempt in Butler nine days into the investigation.

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs asked Cheatle if Thomas Matthew Crooks worked alone.

“I would have to refer you to the FBI investigation,” Cheatle said.

WATCH:

We just watched the Secret Service Director refuse to answer whether Trump’s shooter was acting alone She said they should “ask the FBI” That’s DC legalese for “no he was not acting alone but I can’t say that” pic.twitter.com/kCJTdSMeQS — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 22, 2024

Crooks did not work alone.

Nine days ago President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

The gunman’s attempt on Trump’s life had little to do with lack of security. The Secret Service refused to act even though they identified Crooks as a threat before Trump took the stage.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

The Secret Service did not secure a roof next to Trump’s rally even though they identified it as a security vulnerability several days before the event.

Crooks also reportedly flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the layout shortly before Trump took the stage at last Saturday’s rally.

Crooks had two cell phones and used three encrypted accounts overseas to communicate.

The FBI found Crooks’ second cell phone at his home with only 27 contacts, The Daily Mail reported.

Police found a cell phone and a bomb detonator next to Thomas Matthew Crooks after a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him on a rooftop outside of Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

It was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal and CNN that Crooks had explosives in a vehicle which was parked next to the rally.

Details about the explosives are not known.

However, according to CNN, investigators found no online search history of Crooks researching how to assemble homemade explosives.

“It’s unclear how Crooks assembled the explosive devices found in his car. Investigators parsing through his online search history haven’t found any indication of him researching how to make home-made explosives, law enforcement officials said.” – CNN reported.

The so-called ‘security lapses’ and circumstances surrounding the assassination attempt against Trump raise questions about how Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to pull everything off by himself.

Crooks reportedly purchased a 5-foot ladder from Home Depot the morning of the assassination attempt.

How did he know he needed a ladder to access a rooftop with a clear line to President Trump? Crooks did not use the newly-purchased ladder because the one photographed is larger than the one he bought from Home Depot.

Crooks was not a lone wolf.