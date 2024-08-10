Joe Biden Looks Like a Corpse Lounging on the Beach in Delaware (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to his Rehoboth Beach house on Thursday after hiding from public view for several days.

Biden had one public event on Thursday and then took off to the beach.

The 81-year-old year old was spotted lounging at the beach in Delaware on Saturday,

He looked like a corpse.

WATCH:

Biden — who held just one public event this week — is currently lounging on the beach in Delaware. He has spent 40% of his entire presidency on vacation. Who is running the country? pic.twitter.com/NAva2BLPMm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2024

Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation in Delaware with no visitor logs.

Who is running the country?

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race last month after Obama forced him off the ballot.

We still don’t know why Biden dropped out.

Biden has had a series of medical emergencies in the last few weeks but the White House physician is not telling the public the truth about Biden’s condition.

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News last month that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

Frank Biden suggested Joe Biden is terminal.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

The Biden family threw Frank Biden under the bus after he said the quiet part out loud.

“Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn’t spoken to his brother in weeks. What he said…is completely untrue,” a source ‘close to the Biden family’ (probably Nurse Jill) told CBS News.

Was Frank Biden telling the truth about Biden?