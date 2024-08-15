Joe Biden Instructs Audience to “Beat the Hell” Out of Republicans – A Month After the Assassination Attempt Against President Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a rally in the corner of a gym at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

#POTUS & #VPOTUS set to hold a rally at Prince George’s County Community College to talk about lowering the cost of prescription drugs. It’s also the first time the two have appeared together in public since #Biden dropped out os the race #PoliticsToday @wbalradio pic.twitter.com/mJ2Sx01Edu — Phil Yacuboski (@WBALPhil) August 15, 2024

Biden and Harris’ joint appearance in Maryland was totally forced. The two looked awkward as they stood on stage together just weeks after Harris forced Biden off the ballot and stole all of his delegates.

Crooked Joe Biden — relegated to irrelevancy after Kamala, Crazy Nancy, and Barack forced him off the ballot — shuffles on stage with Kamala. These two insane individuals have completely destroyed our country. pic.twitter.com/gqypvn170I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

Kamala Harris praised “extraordinary” Joe Biden as she works to distance herself from his failed policies.

WATCH:

CRINGE: Kamala praises "extraordinary" Joe Biden — the least popular president in modern history, whose cognitive decline she covered up. The crowd claps along like trained seals. pic.twitter.com/iDbNwYfhHg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

Biden the bully instructed the audience to “beat the hell” out of Republicans just weeks after an attempted assassination against President Trump.

And the crowd cheered.

“Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is! Beat the hell out of ’em! I mean it!” Biden said to cheers.

Trump has no affiliation with Project 2025 but the Harris-Biden camp keeps lying about it with no push back from the fake news media.

WATCH:

Biden instructs the audience to "beat the hell" out of Republicans — a month after the assassination attempt against President Trump. Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/MpxSGBsu4h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

At one point Joe Biden forgot Trump’s name and tried to quickly recover by referring to him as “Donald Dump.”

“The guy we’re running against…what’s his name? Donald Dump or Donald whatever…” Biden said.

WATCH: