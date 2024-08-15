Joe Biden Instructs Audience to “Beat the Hell” Out of Republicans – A Month After the Assassination Attempt Against President Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris held a rally in the corner of a gym at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

Biden and Harris’ joint appearance in Maryland was totally forced. The two looked awkward as they stood on stage together just weeks after Harris forced Biden off the ballot and stole all of his delegates.

Kamala Harris praised “extraordinary” Joe Biden as she works to distance herself from his failed policies.

Biden the bully instructed the audience to “beat the hell” out of Republicans just weeks after an attempted assassination against President Trump.

And the crowd cheered.

“Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is! Beat the hell out of ’em! I mean it!” Biden said to cheers.

Trump has no affiliation with Project 2025 but the Harris-Biden camp keeps lying about it with no push back from the fake news media.

At one point Joe Biden forgot Trump’s name and tried to quickly recover by referring to him as “Donald Dump.”

“The guy we’re running against…what’s his name? Donald Dump or Donald whatever…” Biden said.

