Is Joe Okay? “Visibly Shaking” Biden Needed Help Getting in SUV Again (But Reporter Held Story for a Week)

A “visibly shaking” Joe Biden needed help getting into an SUV upon arrival at the Santa Barbara Airport on the central California coast last Tuesday morning upon arrival from an overnight flight after giving his valedictory speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to a report by the Daily Mail’s Emily Goodin.

Gooding wrote about the ‘shaky’ details of Biden’s arrival in an article published a week after the incident occurred. Goodin, who was the pool reporter for Biden’a arrival, did not report Biden’s frail condition in her pool report, nor did she mention it in a post on X Twitter featuring photos of Biden’s arrival.

Video posted by Forbes Breaking News shows Biden slowly walking down the stairs from Air Force One, pausing and then gingerly proceeding with his arms extended to grip both handrails. A watchful Secret Service agent closely follows Biden down the staircase. Biden is later seen getting a boost in a waiting SUV by the same agent who is acting more like a Visiting Angel.

It appears the Secret Service has practiced with Biden helping him climb into the SUV. Last month a couple days before dropping out of the presidential race, Biden needed to be pushed into the SUV upon arrival in Dover, Delaware after he suffered a mystery medical incident in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with COVID. Biden was immediately flown home to Delaware instead of the White House.

President Biden arrived in Delaware tonight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House. https://t.co/CsZNuxdJJx pic.twitter.com/iKIe6o7IpZ — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2024

Goodin’s pool report from the early morning of Tuesday, August 20:

Subject: [EXTERNAL] POTUS travel pool #19 – Santa Barbara arrival Air Force One was wheels down Santa Barbara Municipal Airport at 2:22 am PT.

POTUS and FLOTUS disembarked at 2:39 am with Natalie Biden walking down the stairs with them.

Flight was uneventful with no visitors to press area.

Many Bidens came off the back of the plane: Hunter carrying a sleepy Baby Beau and Melissa Cohen, Ashley and Howard, Finnegan, Maisy, Little Hunter and Peter and Naomi

There is a bad weather call so it’s a motorcade instead of helos.

Motorcade is rolling at 2:43 am.

POTUS arrives in California. Natalie exited plane with him and FLOTUS. Many Bidens came off the back of the plane: Hunter carrying a sleepy Baby Beau and Melissa Cohen, Ashley and Howard, Finnegan, Maisy, Little Hunter and Peter and Naomi pic.twitter.com/LVJi5bUDVD — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 20, 2024

A week later, Gooding reported the details of Biden’s weakened condition in an article on the Biden family’s feud with Democrat elites who forced him out of the presidential race last month.

Excerpt from Goodin’s report in the Daily Mail:

As Joe Biden disembarked Air Force One in the early hours of Tuesday morning in California last week, he was visibly shaking. It was approaching 5.30am East Coast time and the president had been awake almost 24 hours. Walking slowly down the plane’s stairs, he struggled to step up into the SUV waiting to take him to the 8,000-acre Santa Barbara ranch where he and his family have just enjoyed a week-long vacation. One of his Secret Service agents moved to shield him from the watching cameras, before giving him a helpful boost into the car. On the tarmac, First Lady Jill Biden watched, visibly concerned. For her husband — who dropped out of the election race almost a month ago to the date — had just ended his exhausting journey from Democratic nominee to lame-duck president. The Biden clan left Chicago almost immediately after his speech had wrapped. The flight to California was about four hours, with the president taking foreign security briefings for much of that time. It’s unlikely that he managed to get much sleep at all. Far from extraordinary, however, that image of Biden, shaking with exhaustion as he left Air Force One and after his own party had humiliated him on the global stage, was one of just many behind-the-scenes dramas in a week so fraught with party infighting that it began to resemble a Shakespearean tragedy.

Biden’s health could provide an opportunity for Kamala Harris and the Democrats to apply the coup de grâce to Biden’s presidency before the election, forcing him out of the White House to help Harris’ chances of defeating Donald Trump in the November election by making her president.