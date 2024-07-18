Breaking: Video Shows COVID Stricken Joe Biden Struggling to Get in Car, Needing Push From Secret Service Agent

Stunning video shows 81-year-old Joe Biden, diagnosed with COVID earlier in the day forcing him to cut short a trip in Nevada, struggled to get in the car late Wednesday night after deplaning from Air Force One in Delaware and needed help from a Secret Service agent who appeared to push Biden’s rear end into the car and across the seat. Biden had returned to his Rehoboth Beach home to quarantine and recuperate. Earlier, Biden had struggled climbing the steps to Air Force One when leaving Nevada.

Video posted by NBC News shows Biden gingerly walking down the short stairs of Air Force One, pausing several times as he navigated the fourteen steps. When asked if he has any response to Chuck Schumer (reportedly telling Biden he should withdraw from the presidential race), Biden ignored the question, said he’s “doing well” while raising a weak two thumbs up and flashing a wan smile. NBC cut off the video as Biden started to try to get into the Beast.

President Joe Biden arrives in Delaware after testing positive for Covid. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 18, 2024

Pool video posted by Jacob Gardenswartz with Scripps News shows Biden struggling to get in the Beast, weakly bouncing several times until a Secret Service agent appears to give him a push in the rear to get him in and across the seat. The agent then bends over like he is straightening out Biden’s legs. (And, no, Biden is not wearing a mask, nor did he put one on in the car during the video.)

Biden arrives in Delaware and is on the way to his home in Rehoboth. He told the pool he was "doing well." He was not wearing a mask initially but appeard to put on one in the car — Jacob Gardenswartz (@reporterjacobg) July 18, 2024

Video of an ABC News report on Biden’s arrival shows anchor David Muir noting Biden appeared to “need a little help,” adding, “it dies look like certainly the President’s feeling the effects of, uh, you know, early in the stages of COVID.”

President Biden arrived in Delaware tonight after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House. — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2024

A close-up version:

Joe Biden demonstrating rigidity common with Parkinson's. His aide here has to physically push him into the car and straighten out his legs. — James Ruport (@JamesRuport) July 18, 2024

Earlier Wednesday, CNN commentator Van Jones observed, ” “A bullet couldn’t stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden… The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together.”

CNN's Van Jones: "A bullet couldn't stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden… The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together." — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) July 18, 2024

Earlier Wednesday, an interview clip of Biden went viral of him saying he might drop out of the presidential race if he was diagnosed with a “medical condition.”

ITS OVER! Biden and the Dems are laying the groundwork to swap candidates. Biden admits that he made a huge mistake with the debate, and would step down if a "medical condition emerged". It's coming. It's only a matter of who replaces him, and when. The transition is underway. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 17, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre issued a statement on the multi-vaxxed Biden having COVID, again. along with a statement from “the President’s Doctor”: