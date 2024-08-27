INGRASSIA: Kama Kama Kama-chameleon!

Kamala Harris is a slick political opportunist, who will say and do anything that is required of her to win the general election.

In recent weeks, she has tried to play up her credentials as a former government prosecutor, in line with the general sentiment of the country that wants stricter law enforcement on crime and border security, both of which have spiraled out of control under her watch as vice president.

But even her politicking — and her phony moderation — has its limits, as is evident by her convention speech last week, where she rattled off a list of airy bromides, little to do with the substance of meat and potatoes policy.

In that vein, she is borrowing a page from Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” playbook: preferring to talk down to voters, demeaning their intelligence in the process, rather than deem them worthy and coequal citizens, deserving to hear specifics about the direction she plans to steward this country.

But there is also a more cynical explanation for her unwillingness to delve beyond harebrained, meaningless platitudes like “joy” and “we’re not going back” on the campaign trail.

It’s not that she is a woman totally devoid of political convictions – it’s that her convictions, if articulated to the public, would be so noxious as to turn off anyone who managed to catch a mere whiff of them.

That is because she is, deep down, a card-carrying communist; a true believer, as they say, of the Marxist credos that would level all of society to its lowest common denominator: the opposite of the American dream.

Unlike her predecessor in Biden, a bumbling and battered down creature of the swamp, who would not know the difference between a tax cut and a haircut if it hit him square in the face.

Kamala Harris, by sharp contrast, whose father was a Marxist economist professor at Berkeley, is fundamentally animated by a spiteful, tear-it-down cocktail of rage and envy that is prototypically Marxist or Leninist in character.

Like Michelle Obama before her, she believes America is a systemically racist and oppressive country – and places the heavy responsibility for America’s ills upon a long lineage of successful, mostly white men — and really, successful people overall who rebuke her negative view of history — that includes everyone from George Washington to Donald Trump.

Next to Elizabeth Warren, who once famously intoned, “You didn’t build that,” when discussing the achievements of some of America’s greatest innovators and capitalists, Kamala is several leaps further to the left.

This is not just reflected in her radical economic agenda, which, to the extent it can be divined at all, include massive tax hikes – on everything from “unrealized capital gains,” a fabricated term straight from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ economics handbook, which would absolutely paralyze the middle class.

To boosting corporate tax revenues by trillions of more dollars, depleting the average citizen of his life savings, and forcing millions of Americans to work years after the normal retirement age, and likely to their graves.

But, even more dangerously, it is reflected in Kamala’s rhetoric and overall political philosophy.

She has barely concealed contempt for America’s history and past greatness, and the civic virtues long perpetuated by our forefathers, generation after generation, that were responsible for turning the United States into the global superpower of the past one hundred years.

She either does not understand history, or likely worse, cares not to, instead holding everything valuable in our traditions with contempt – which includes the morality of Church ethics and the demands of ordered liberty, those ingredients necessary for the preservation of a constitutional republic.

Her utter contempt for the building blocks which Made America Great, and which reverberate in that famous slogan that ignited a generational movement, are readily apparent.

This extends all the way to respect for due process and the rule of law – both, time-honored precedents that made America exceptional, such as not weaponizing lawfare against political opponents and dissidents, which has been breached with impunity by the Biden-Harris DOJ led by Merrick Garland.

She has enabled the latter process that has done irreparable damage to our justice system, the actual bulwark of “our democracy,” with reckless abandon.

Reckless in the fact that her rhetoric matches the extremism of leftist agitators, who really should be called domestic terrorists, like Antifa and BLM, for tearing down our cities and calling to defund the police.

Abandonment, because she has abandoned her civic duty to uphold the integrity of our increasingly fragile judiciary, call out injustice where it exists – as in the political prosecution of Donald Trump, his key acolytes, and countless J6 demonstrators – and put an end to it, once and for all, as vice president.

In the above portrait, we see how philosophy matches policy in a way that is both radical and unprecedented – and indeed, unprecedented for how radical it is.

Expect under a Kamala administration a continuation of that deconstructivist attitude that prevailed all throughout the George Floyd cultural revolution – including the tearing down of statues and renaming of national monuments – which, at bottom, is driven by a nihilistic rage for all things good, beautiful, and indeed, sacred.

She has made abortion a national issue, and Donald Trump a bogeyman for reproductive rights. But, in reality, the issue is settled law – states can decide the abortion policies at their discretion; it is not a salient issue this campaign cycle.

It is only being made into an issue as a deceptive ploy, by the Harris camp, to generate momentum over a mostly irrelevant cause.

The truth of the matter is that Kamala is an abortion extremist, and if it were up to her, would abort babies past the point of birth, in keeping with the spirit of the former Democratic Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.

She would likely take things a step further too, following the trend in Canada, where the elderly – or, really, at this point, anyone with a physical or mental illness – can euthanize themselves, and likely be coerced into doing so by “proper authorities” under the pretense of “science.”

In this regard, Kamala Harris is the walking embodiment of the “culture of death” made flesh; she is driven in her Marxist antipathies to tear everything down, from the foundational principles needed to achieve republican government to the physical monuments devoted to the great men who made that government possible, to We, the People – all in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

But, as we all know, a slight inversion of DEI results in DIE, which is exactly what will be in store for America, and Western civilization, if she snakes her way into the presidency.

Don’t be deceived by her looks: even though she pantomimes a chameleon on the campaign trail, at heart, Kamala Harris is a devious snake on a Marxist warpath.

She will stop at nothing, society be damned, to achieve her megalomaniacal goal, which, at bottom, has always been an insatiable lust for power – the timeless attribute of tyrants, dictators, and despots from time immemorial.