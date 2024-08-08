“If You Want Trump to Win, Then Say That! Otherwise I’m Speaking!” – Kamala Harris Flips Out on Far-Left Protestors in Detroit (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday evening after attending a Bon Iver concert in Wisconsin.

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain joined Harris and Walz at the rally held at a hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

MLive reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris, her freshly-announced running mate and a lineup of familiar Michigan political figures will rally supporters at Detroit Metropolitan Airport during her Wednesday, Aug. 7, Michigan visit.

Harris will address the crowd at 7 p.m. during an outdoor event at one of the airport’s hangars, campaign officials said.

Among the latest updates provided by the Harris camp: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, co-chair of the vice president’s campaign, will deliver remarks before Harris takes the stage.

Other planned speakers include a lineup of Democrats from the state as well as a top labor union leader.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow; U.S. House Reps. Shri Thanedar, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Dan Kildee, Elissa Slotkin, and Debbie Dingell; Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes; Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver remarks, officials said.

A group of far-left protestors heckled Kamala Harris.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking!” Harris shouted.

“I am here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters. But I am speaking now. I am speaking now,” Harris said.

Everyone’s voice matters except for the 15 million people who voted for Joe Biden in the presidential primary.

