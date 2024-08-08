“If You Want Trump to Win, Then Say That! Otherwise I’m Speaking!” – Kamala Harris Flips Out on Far-Left Protestors in Detroit (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday evening after attending a Bon Iver concert in Wisconsin.

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain joined Harris and Walz at the rally held at a hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

MLive reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris, her freshly-announced running mate and a lineup of familiar Michigan political figures will rally supporters at Detroit Metropolitan Airport during her Wednesday, Aug. 7, Michigan visit.

Harris will address the crowd at 7 p.m. during an outdoor event at one of the airport’s hangars, campaign officials said.

Among the latest updates provided by the Harris camp: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, co-chair of the vice president’s campaign, will deliver remarks before Harris takes the stage.

Other planned speakers include a lineup of Democrats from the state as well as a top labor union leader.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow; U.S. House Reps. Shri Thanedar, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Dan Kildee, Elissa Slotkin, and Debbie Dingell; Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes; Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver remarks, officials said.