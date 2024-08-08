“If You Want Trump to Win, Then Say That! Otherwise I’m Speaking!” – Kamala Harris Flips Out on Far-Left Protestors in Detroit (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday evening after attending a Bon Iver concert in Wisconsin.
Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain joined Harris and Walz at the rally held at a hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
MLive reported:
Vice President Kamala Harris, her freshly-announced running mate and a lineup of familiar Michigan political figures will rally supporters at Detroit Metropolitan Airport during her Wednesday, Aug. 7, Michigan visit.
Harris will address the crowd at 7 p.m. during an outdoor event at one of the airport’s hangars, campaign officials said.
Among the latest updates provided by the Harris camp: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, co-chair of the vice president’s campaign, will deliver remarks before Harris takes the stage.
Other planned speakers include a lineup of Democrats from the state as well as a top labor union leader.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow; U.S. House Reps. Shri Thanedar, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Dan Kildee, Elissa Slotkin, and Debbie Dingell; Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes; Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver remarks, officials said.
A group of far-left protestors heckled Kamala Harris.
“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking!” Harris shouted.
WATCH:
Things are going well at Kamala's rally pic.twitter.com/vPHAgQJAgw
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2024
Additional footage of the protestors:
Protestors shouting about genocide in Gaza interrupt rally. At first @VP waits patiently and talks about democracy. Then she gets fed up and says this: "You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that, otherwise I'm speaking." pic.twitter.com/yCh6aL4ist
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 8, 2024
“I am here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters. But I am speaking now. I am speaking now,” Harris said.
Everyone’s voice matters except for the 15 million people who voted for Joe Biden in the presidential primary.
WATCH:
Kamala Harris responds to heckler: I am here because we believe in democracy. Everyone's voice matters. But I am speaking now. I am speaking now. pic.twitter.com/BYmzOmqAhQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2024