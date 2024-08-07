CRINGE: Kamala Harris Delivers Word Salad at Bon Iver Concert Disguised as Campaign Rally (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her creepy, Marxist, stolen valor running mate Tim Walz are holding a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Only it’s not a campaign rally.

The Harris-Walz ‘rally’ is actually a concert with hometown talent.

Grammy award-winning indie folk band Bon Iver performed at Harris’ campaign rally.

.@boniver performs at the Harris-Walz rally in Eau Claire pic.twitter.com/csKI6ihHjW — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 7, 2024

Kamala Harris delivered a word salad at the Bon Iver concert.

“This election is about a question that we each face. We each face a question in this election,” Kamala Harris said.

This is why Kamala Harris has not spoken to the media in the last 17 days since she forced Joe Biden off the ballot.

Harris has only been reading from teleprompters and running away from the press.

WATCH: