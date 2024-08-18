Hypocrisy on Full Display: DNC Erects Massive Wall Around Convention and Mandates ID for Entry — Yet Opposes Border Security and Voter ID Laws!

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has once again demonstrated its blatant hypocrisy as it prepares for the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) from August 19-22, 2024.

While the party has vehemently opposed the idea of border security and voter ID laws, they are now erecting massive steel fences around the United Center in Chicago, all in an effort to keep protesters at bay and ensure the safety of their attendees.

For years, when former President Trump advocated for a border wall to combat illegal immigration, Democrats labeled his proposals as “racist” and “xenophobic.” They argued that walls are ineffective and that we should embrace open borders.

Now, however, they are constructing a literal wall to protect their own interests, exposing their double standards.

The DNC’s decision to mandate ID for entry into the convention is equally hypocritical.

The same party that claims voter ID laws disenfranchise voters is now requiring identification for those wishing to enter their own event. If voter ID is oppressive, why is it acceptable at their convention?

Watch the videos below:

IRONIC! Democrat officials are now building a wall around the venue for the DNC They are scared of the imminent protests, riots, and lootings. I guess walls really do work Police are also preparing to make mass arrests every night of the convention Nothing like this happened… pic.twitter.com/pHf3aZvRQQ — George (@BehizyTweets) August 17, 2024

The convention is expected to celebrate Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president and Tim Walz as the nominee for vice president.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Planned Parenthood Great Rivers of St. Louis is offering free vasectomies, medication abortion, and emergency contraception.

In a post shared on X, the baby-killing group announced that they will be bringing a bus to Chicago to offer the free services.

However, the city is bracing for what could be a perfect storm of chaos. With the possibility of up to 100,000 pro-Hamas protesters flooding the streets, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) is preparing for the worst.

According to WGN9, “Leaders of four Muslim organizations say they’re expecting upwards of 100,000 demonstrators to take part in a number of protests during the Democratic National Convention.”

The news outlet added that “three main protests are being planned for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the first and last days of the convention. More than 150 organizations from around the country say they’ve formed a collective to have these protests be large in numbers, and while they represent a number of different interests, they say they will be focused on the Israeli-Palestinian war.”

The city’s preparation includes the transformation of a disused courtroom to streamline the processing of mass arrests during the DNC, according to News Nation Now.

Despite officers having undergone specialized de-escalation training, there is an expectation of violence and vandalism at the DNC.

The Chicago Police Department has taken proactive measures to handle this potential unrest, including centralizing its response to mass arrests.