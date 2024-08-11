HUGE: Thomas Crooks Trained at Shooting Range, Where Multiple Federal Agencies Reportedly Train, Including DHS — Visited the Club 43 Times Including Holidays Since Last Year, Records Show

New evidence shows that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, had been intensely preparing for his attack at the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, a facility frequented by multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the documents released by Grassley’s office on Thursday, Crooks signed up for a membership at the gun club on August 10, 2023.

His alarming pattern of behavior is highlighted by the fact that he visited the range 20 times within just four months of joining. Notably, his dedication to rifle practice was evident, with 80% of his visits focused solely on honing his skills with long guns.

“He focused almost exclusively on the rifle range throughout 2024,” Grassley’s office said in a statement per the New York Post.

Crooks visited the club 43 times within the past year and even spent major holidays, including Christmas Day, Valentine’s Day, and Halloween, under federal law enforcement’s nose.

Crooks’ final visit to the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club occurred just one day before he attempted to assassinate Trump.

According to ABC News, “The Clairton Sportsmen’s Club previously confirmed to ABC News that Crooks visited the gun club for the last time on July 12 — the day before the rally. He visited the range at 2:45 p.m. local time that day, according to the records released by Grassley’s office.”

In a recent broadcast, Fox News’ Jesse Watters highlighted the disturbing nature of the evidence.

“It’s been a month since Trump was nearly killed, and the FBI has barely said a word about what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thankfully, Congress is churning out new information to help the American people understand what happened,” Watters said.

He continued, “Turns out that Crooks first joined the Clarendon Gun Club in August of last year, just a year ago, and then visited the range 43 times. Crooks even spent holidays at the shooting range, including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Halloween. And his parents didn’t think this was strange.”

What’s more alarming is that the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club wasn’t just a local shooting range—it was a hub for federal law enforcement training. Agencies like DHS, which oversees the Secret Service, regularly held training sessions at the facility. This means that Crooks was honing his skills under the very noses of federal agents tasked with protecting national security.

“The shooting range was crawling with feds. Multiple local and federal law law enforcement agencies trained at this facility, including the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Secret Service. Crooks was training under federal law enforcement’s nose. We’re now seeing just how close they got to each other. Just two months before trying to kill Trump, Crooks was at the range within 24 hours of a Homeland Security Office training session,” Jesse Watters said.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a mobile ad data analysis revealed that someone who regularly visited Crooks’ Pennsylvania home also visited a building in DC near an FBI office.

The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that were located at Crooks’ home and work within the last year.

Per the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project: “We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates.”

“To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them,” the Oversight Project said.

