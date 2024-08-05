HOW TO WIN IN 2024 — Guard, Validate and Reconcile All Ballots Counted in the Election

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The way to win the 2024 Election is to guard, validate and reconcile all ballots counted in the election.

Venezuela and other communist countries are notorious for running fraudulent elections. The AP reports that the Venezuela Opposition Party in the recent election prevented this by getting its hands on legitimate vote tally sheets before the communist Maduro regime could pull off another election steal.

This is what American Republicans need to be prepared to do in all swing states in November Before the Venezuelan socialist regime could pull off the fraud, the opposition made sure they got their hands on the legitimate vote tally sheets pic.twitter.com/udAtR7AC6K — George (@BehizyTweets) August 4, 2024

The AP writes:

The statement that upended Venezuela came 24 hours after polls closed in the presidential election. With the reassuring tone of someone who has consistently been considered an underdog, opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado announced that her coalition had gathered more than two-thirds of vote tally sheets from polling centers nationwide, and that they show President Nicolás Maduro had lost his reelection bid. The tally sheets known as actas — printouts measuring several feet that resemble shopping receipts — have long been considered the ultimate proof of election results in Venezuela. Opposition members knew they had to obtain as many of them as possible to refute the unfavorable election outcome they expected electoral authorities to announce. …Tens of thousands of volunteers participated in training workshops nationwide in recent months. They learned that under the law they could be inside polling centers on Election Day, stationed near voting machines, from before polls opened until the results had been electronically transmitted to the National Electoral Council in the capital, Caracas. …On Sunday, officials attempted to block opposition volunteers from voting centers, and in some places, they succeeded. But elsewhere, the volunteers were unshakable, and once inside voting centers, they did not leave, in some cases until after 11 p.m. “They took courage with their law in hand, with the polling station manual in hand, and they managed to enter,” Machado said Sunday, before the polls closed. She called party representatives and other volunteers “the heroes of this process.” The 90,000 party representatives were taught to obtain a copy of the tally sheets — printed from electronic voting machines after polls close — before the results were transmitted to the council. “Our representatives have the right to their tally sheet,” Machado said. “No representative leaves their voting center without the document in hand.”

After the 2020 Election many Americans believed that the results were stolen because they never should have been certified and they never want to see that happen again. Ballots were inserted into the election in drop boxes, through the mail, and on election day. But many people believe that large numbers of these ballots were not legitimate.

Responding to the 2020 Election

In response to concerns with the 2020 Election, election integrity groups formed with the purpose of addressing the weaknesses in US elections that occurred in 2020. Some people believe that if you have a massive turnout in 2024 it will overwhelm any chance of losing the election. But others are not so sure and are concerned about fraudulent results being certified. The election integrity groups formed since 2020 are working to ensure the 2024 election is fair and legitimate.

One group working on cleaning up voter rolls is the Peoples Audit. To date The People’s Audit has identified records in voter rolls in Florida, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina that are not legit. The group is also starting work in other swing states and they are working with volunteers in counties across these states to get the voter rolls cleaned up. Working with volunteers, the People’s Audit believes it has cleaned up more than 1 million voter roll issues in Florida alone since 2020.

Another group by the name of United Sovereign Americans is addressing the legality of US election processes and systems. This group has filed lawsuits in Maryland and Pennsylvania and has plans on filing in 18 additional states. It has performed peer-reviewed analyses and discovered 29 million apparently ineligible voter registrations, 10 million votes cast by those ineligible registrations, and 2 million more votes counted than voters who voted, leading to a 13% vote error rate which is much, much greater than election laws provide. United Sovereign Americans is planning through their education and litigation strategy to ensure legally-valid elections take place in 2024 that are fair, accurate, and trustworthy.

Another group named FATE 2024 was formed by a group of experts and hardworking Americans in an effort to help ensure a secure 2024 election. This group supports the work of The Peoples Audit and United Sovereign Americans and many others groups in their efforts to ensure a free and fair election in 2024.

The experts at FATE 2024 concluded that whether or not election machines were going to be used in the 2024 Election, and no matter how many votes are counted, the paper ballots must agree with the final results. To ensure this, these experts have designed a process that expands what was done recently by the opposition party in Venezuela.

Voting machines are used in both Venezuela and the US. However, public observation, recording and reporting needed to secure elections is more complex and robust in the US because the US has vote-by-mail and early voting. Venezuela has one day in-person voting only. According to Pew Research, in 2020, most countries only support in person voting.

Below is a chart showing the actions that are necessary to ensure trust and accuracy in US elections. Reconciliations should be performed daily at precincts and vote-by-mail counting centers and verified through observation, record collection, and independent validation. Corrections should be addressed before certification.

In-person voting program:

Early Voting Locations

Observation: The public should observe the following as permitted by law:

Drop boxes located inside or outside the polling location

The receipt of voting and other election system equipment and supplies

The tabulator protected and public count display prior to and after the close of polls during early voting

The e-pollbook counts prior to and after the close of polls during early voting

The counting of signed voting passes

The counting of voted and unvoted ballots

Manual cross-checks done to verify vote and ballot quantities

Recording: Observers should make a written record or take a picture of the following as permitted by law:

Daily opening and closing Public and Protected tabulator counts

Daily opening and closing e-pollbook counts

The number of signed voting passes issued

The Daily Precinct and Early Voting Reconciliation Report

Seals

Any area or activity in processing of votes that does not expose a signature or a voted ballot

Reporting: The above information should be provided to election officials, candidates/political parties, election integrity groups, or law enforcement, if required.

Reconciliation: Performed daily with unreconciled items addressed.

Election Day

Observation: Same as early voting plus the tabulator and e-pollbook tapes.

Recording and Reporting: Same as early voting plus the tabulator and e-pollbook tapes.

Reconciliation: Here is a sample reconciliation on election day.

The form below lists the information to collect and report at in-person voting centers (i.e. local precincts during early voting and on election day).

Documents via Joe Hoft:

A separate program covering the actions to take at vote-by-mail counting centers will be made available in a separate article.

Training related to the above templates will be provided by FATE 2024 in video.

If Americans can protect the ballots and the processes surrounding ballots that are counted in the 2024 Election, an accurate result will ensue.