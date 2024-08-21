How Redesign of AZ’s Voter Registration Forms By Dem SOS Fontes Will Reportedly Pad Voter Rolls with Illegal Aliens

By now, most Americans are aware that the biggest threat to our elections is the padding of the voter rolls with fake names, deceased voters, voters who’ve moved, ghost voters that don’t exist, and the newest and most significant threat to our elections in 2024 and beyond—illegal aliens whose names, thanks to dirty tricks by Democrat lawmakers and secretaries of state, will appear on voter rolls across America.

The Gateway Pundit has revealed multiple ways in which Michigan’s dirty SOS Jocelyn Benson has fought to keep unqualified or dead voters on Michigan’s voter rolls from 2020 to the upcoming November 2024 election. The RNC recently filed a lawsuit against the Soros-funded SOS after it was discovered that 53 of Michigan’s 83 counties have more active registered voters than citizens over 18 years old.

Longtime Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington reports that Arizona's dirty Democrat Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who was "elected" in 2022 to replace the newly "elected" Governor Katie Hobbs, has found a way to potentially pave the way for Democrats to steal the November 2024 election.

On Thursday night, Liz Harrington dropped a bombshell about how the dirty Democrat Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, is padding the voter rolls in the MUST-WIN state of Arizona.

Harris shared her stunning claim about how Arizona's Dem SOS is padding the voter rolls by soliciting the last 4 digits of the voter's SS # on the voter registration form in violation of HAVA, which requires a driver's license on Twitter."

The AZ voter registration (screenshot below) shows the options given to new voters in AZ, which include an option to provide the last 4 digits of the registrant's SS # OR and AZ driver's license or a Tribal ID #.

This is how they’re padding the voter rolls with illegal aliens AZ’s Adrian Fontes redesigned the voter registration form — in violation of HAVA — to solicit the last 4 digits of your SSN first instead of the drivers license SSA doesn’t report citizenship status through HAVA

The County Local News reports - In a recent development, a coalition of 24 states has come together to file a brief urging the US Supreme Court to uphold an Arizona law that mandates proof of citizenship to vote. This move has sparked a heated debate on the issue of voting rights and the prevention of non-citizens from participating in elections.

The states argue that voting by non-citizens, whether legal or illegal, is a real issue that needs to be addressed. They claim that the typical response of dismissing the impact of non-citizen voting as insignificant is misguided. By requiring proof of citizenship, the Arizona law aims to ensure that only eligible voters are able to cast their ballots and have a say in the democratic process.

This brief comes at a time when the issue of election integrity is at the forefront of political discussions. With concerns about voter fraud and the security of the voting process, states are taking proactive measures to safeguard the integrity of elections and maintain public trust in the democratic system.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the Supreme Court will respond to the arguments presented in the brief. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for voting laws across the country and shape the future of election regulations.

Overall, the filing of this brief underscores the importance of addressing concerns about voter eligibility and ensuring that only citizens have the right to vote in US elections. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.