HOW FITTING: Democratic Socialists of America Take Credit for Harris Picking Tim Walz as Running Mate

Credit: Flicker

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are pretty excited about the prospect of Tim Walz as a running mate for Kamala Harris. In fact, they’re taking credit for the choice.

Walz’s comments about socialism just being a form of ‘neighborliness’ make a lot more sense now, don’t they?

The radical left clearly sees a fellow traveler in Walz. They expect him to advance their agenda.

Townhall reported:

Look Who’s Taking Credit for Kamala’s VP Pick

The propaganda campaign, heavily aided by the leftist press, is well underway to paint Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a normal, folksy Democrat after Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her 2024 running mate Tuesday.

But the organziation taking credit for the Walz choice is telling and bolsters his far left record in Minnesota. It also explains why Harris didn’t choose Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

“Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored. Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation,” the Democratic Socialists of America released in a statement.

See the DSA tweets below:

So the anti-Israel mobs in our cities and on our college campuses are big fans of Walz? That’s rather telling, isn’t it?

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

