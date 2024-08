Kamala’s Radical Running Mate Tim Walz: “One Person’s Socialism is Another Person’s Neighborliness” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday revealed her running mate: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Harris selected Tim Walz Monday evening. Black suburbans were seen leaving Tim Walz’s home Monday evening.

According to CNN, “Harris personally delivered the news to Walz via a video call.”

Democrat Tim Walz is a far-left radical who let Minneapolis burn down during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Walz proudly signed a law giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

Walz is a dangerous Socialist just like Kamala Harris.

“One person’s Socialism is another person’s neighborliness,” Walz previously said.

