Hollywood Propaganda: Anti-Trump Hit Piece Film ‘The Apprentice’ Finds Distributor and is Set to be Released Just Weeks Before the Election

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

Deception, slander, manipulation, and propaganda are fundamental tactics employed by the left in their efforts to undermine Trump and republicans in their election efforts. These strategies have infiltrated every institution and industry, from academia to the media, shaping a narrative in order to hijack public opinion.

Hollywood is one of these industries that has increasingly become a powerful propaganda tool for leftist ideologies. And in a recent move to sway the public perception, a film that depicts Donald Trump in an extremely unflattering light is planned to be released just a few weeks before the election.

The propaganda film is called “The Apprentice”, named after the long running TV show that Trump famously hosted for fifteen seasons, stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump.

The film, which will be released on Oct. 11 by Briarcliff Entertainment, only recently found a distributor after it struggled to garner any interest following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, largely due to fears of legal repercussions from the Trump team.

The movie apparently showcases the rise of Trump into power, and consists of inaccurate claims such as one depiction that Trump raped his ex-wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova. The allegations originally emerged after their divorce deposition in 1990, in which Ivana discredited the claims herself stating that her words were not meant to be taken literally or criminally, but that she had only felt violated.

The communications director for the Trump Campaign, Steven Cheung, referred to the film as a Hollywood propaganda piece littered with “malicious defamation” and false ”assertions” that he insisted would be met with a lawsuit to address these claims.

“This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should never see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire,” Cheung said.

This film is clearly not for entertainment or even informative purposes; instead, it’s a calculated move designed to influence public opinion and further distort the reality surrounding Trump’s presidency.

It should be well-known by now that the Hollywood elites create stories that seem to solely align with progressive ideologies, often portraying conservative viewpoints in a negative light. They do this via films, television shows, celebrity endorsements, etc.

In doing so, Hollywood is able to operate as more than just an entertainment industry; it instead has become a vehicle for ideological warfare, aiming to mold public opinion and drive political discourse in a direction that benefits only one side of political engagement.