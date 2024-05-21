SICK: Ghouls at Cannes Film Festival Give Standing Ovation to Film “The Apprentice” with Trump Rape Scene

Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi unveiled “The Apprentice” at the Cannes film festival on Monday.

The film is about Donald Trump’s rise to one of the most successful ‘winners’ in the New York real estate game.

One scene shows Trump raping his wife Ivanna. Another shows Trump popping amphetamine pills and getting liposuction.

The ghouls at the Cannes Film Festival gave an 8-minute standing ovation.

““The Apprentice,” the story of the 45th and possibly 47th president’s early years as a real estate developer, earned a eight-minute standing ovation on Monday. It’s probably safe to assume that the film festival crowd isn’t a MAGA-heavy one, so it helps that “The Apprentice” paints a blistering portrait, focusing on Trump’s relationship with Roy Cohn, the McCarthy-ite lawyer and fixer who took an interest in the “the Donald” before he was a household name.” -Variety reported.

Variety reported:

In Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice,” Trump (played by Sebastian Stan) violently throws his then-wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova) to the ground and proceeds to have nonconsensual sex with her. In the controversial scene, Ivana playfully presents a book to her husband about the merits of a female orgasm. But the interaction between the two turns dark quickly, as an uninterested Trump tells his wife that he is no longer attracted to her. They argue, and then Trump throws her to the ground. As he angrily thrusts himself into her, an icy Trump sneers: “Is that your G spot? Did I find it?” Heading into tonight’s premiere, insiders insisted that the scene, which Variety previously reported on, was consensual but uncomfortable. But reactions within the Palais said otherwise. One woman in her 20s called the scene, which unfolds in the couple’s home after an argument, “gross” and referred to it as “rape” after the credits rolled. Another female attendee agreed, calling it a disturbing sexual assault.

The Apprentice team walked the red carpet in Cannes, a resort city in the French Riviera: