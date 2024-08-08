Harvard Doctor Warns: Stock Up On These Meds Before They Are Gone

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

Never heard of Dr. Feigi-Ding, Chief of COVID Task Force at the New England Complex Systems Institute?

This Harvard-educated epidemiologist was one of the very first scientists that called the trajectory of the COVID19 pandemic in January 2020.

Dr. Feigi-Ding is sounding the alarm bell again, now for Bird Flu.

Recent statements by the FDA Commissioner have been downright ominous:

[The] real worry is that it will jump to the human lungs where, when that has happened in other parts of the world… the mortality rate has been 25 percent.

Unlike the FDA and their fetish for vaccines, Dr. Feigi-Ding provides common-sense instructions on what we can do to be prepared, safe, and not reliant on the government: Stockpile effective prescription Oseltamivir (generic Tamiflu™):

You can get Oseltamivir (Tamiflu™ ) today without having to book an appointment with your old physician. Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, developed a Contagion Emergency Kit: a prescription-only stockpile of life-saving medications.

In response to the Bird Flu threat, he added Tamiflu to the Contagion Emergency Kit. The Kit, also containing ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, z-pak and budesonide, is built to prepare the public to the greatest extent possible.

Dr. McCullough said:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are adding Tamiflu to the Contagion Kit. Tamiflu is a safe medication approved treat Influenza type A, viruses like avian flu. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and make further recommendations as warranted.”

Hope isn’t a strategy. Take steps today to prepare for the next crisis and request life-saving prescription drugs from the comfort of your home.

Unlike 2020, we have the tools available to defend our health for whatever they throw at us next. And that’s where The Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company and their new prescription Contagion Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Contagion Kit.

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 10 vials (plus nebulizer included)

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg -20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu™) – 10 tablets

1 Contagion Kit Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

What people are saying about the Contagion Kit:

This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind. – Rebecca B. This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!! – Melody H. Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I and thankful to have it. – Phyllis T.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.