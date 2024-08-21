GROSS: Maggots Found in DNC Delegates’ Breakfast at Chicago Hotel – FBI Investigating Incident

Left-wing globalists want the unwashed citizens to sacrifice meat and eat the bugs but do not dare try these so-called delicacies themselves. One disgusting incident on Wednesday at a hotel hosting DNC delegates in Chicago perfectly encapsulated this hypocrisy.

WGN-TV reported Wednesday that a group of unknown activists dumped hordes of maggots in the breakfasts of DNC Convention goers at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago. Chicago police officers and Illinois state troopers responded to the incident and sent law enforcement into the lobby of the Fairmont Hotel near the meeting rooms.

The outlet revealed that an FBI van was spotted outside the hotel, which is hosting state delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri, and South Dakota. The agency is now investigating the incident.

It’s unknown at this point if the insects were discovered before any delegates devoured their food.

Fairmont Chicago hotel spokesperson Haley Robles confirmed the disgusting episode to WGN-TV and stated the staff quickly sanitized the area.

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” Robles said.

“Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident,” she added.

A Chicago city spokesperson released a statement to WGN-TV revealing that a number of females snuck into the building to place the revolving creatures in the food and one person was treated at the scene:

“Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building (200 block of North Columbus Drive) and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food. The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

DNC delegates attending the breakfast were relieved that both Chicago Police and the FBI rushed to the scene and stopped these little critters from inflicting harm on them.

“They protected us, of course, and turned it around in minutes,” said Indiana delegate Tracy Boyd. “I really do want to give a shout-out to the hotel staff and leadership.”

While the culprits remain unknown at this time, the anti-Semitic individuals protesting outside the DNC should be considered the prime suspects because this is a tactic they have utilized before. The Gateway Pundit previously reported a group of pro-Hamas protesters released maggots at the Watergate Hotel in Washington to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to America.

It is noteworthy that law enforcement, particularly the FBI, reacted so quickly when they thought Democrats were in danger. We all know had these been Republicans, law enforcement would have not only dragged their heels but possibly accused the victims of wrongdoing.