Boeing has announced that it has been awarded a $2.56 billion dollar contract from the U.S. Air Force to manufacture E-7A AEW&C Wedgetail aircraft. This is despite the company coming under fire in recent years due to the lack of quality production and oversight that has led to multiple tragedies with their aircrafts.

The head-scratching announcement comes against the backdrop of Boeing’s troubled recent history, which have embroiled the company in numerous controversies casting doubt on its ability to deliver reliable and safe aircraft.

One of the notable issues has been with Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft, which faced two catastrophic crashes in 2018 and 2019. These crashes resulted in the tragic loss of over 300 lives and highlighted the significant lapses in both design and oversight.

In addition to the 737 MAX issues, Boeing’s troubles have extended to other areas. The company’s handling of NASA’s Starliner spacecraft, designed to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station, has also been problematic, as the spacecraft has experienced significant malfunctions that have left astronauts stranded in space.

According to Boeing’s Vice president, the U.S. Air Force’s focus is on “stable, predictable execution”, which sounds nice, however the company seems to have the opposite reputation of ‘predictably bad execution’, leaving us to question why the U.S Air Force would even consider the company for this contract.

Military aircraft, given their critical roles in national defense and security, demand the highest standards of safety and operational readiness. The stakes involved in military aviation are exceptionally high, and the consequences of failure can be severe. The lives of military personnel should also take precedence over the consideration of a company that has developed a poor reputation in regards to the safety and efficacy of their products…

But hey, that’s the M.O. of the deep state: rank incompetence, cover it up, silence dissent. It’s actually a perfect match.