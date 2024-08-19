Future British King William Does Not Want Harry at His Coronation, While the ‘Angry Boy’ Keeps up His Pseudo-Royal Trips Around the World – Now in Colombia

And the misadventure of the young Windsor British Royals continues to rock the headlines of the planet.

While the estranged younger brother Prince Harry continues glob-trotting the planet in his pseudo-Royal visits – now in Colombia – it arises that the future King, Prince of Wales William is letting everyone know that he does not want his younger brother Harry at his future coronation.

He wants his to ‘look and feel different’, with one difference possibly being Harry’s absence from the ceremony.

New York Post reported:

“William’s friends said that, as of now, William does not want Harry, 39, at the coronation. The friends also said William and Harry have not spoken in nearly two years.”

Harry fell in disgrace with his older brother after he notoriously aired his family’s dirty laundry in a 2021 interview with Oprah, in his “Harry & Meghan” Netflix docuseries, and – most of all – his tell-all memoir, ‘Spare’.

Harry also became estranged from his father the King.

“’The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in ‘Spare’ volume two,” said one of Charles’ friends. How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can’.

‘But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable’, the friend continued. ‘The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem’.

[…] ‘I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out’, the friend said.”

Harry doesn’t appear to have a ‘purpose’, creating tension with the royal family, going after Queen Consort Camilla, detailing past verbal and sometimes physical fights with the future King.

Meanwhile, Harry salsa danced during his quasi-royal tour of Colombia with wife Meghan Markle.

Daily Mail reported:

“Speaking to The Times, [a Harry friend] claimed they are among the few who get ‘the odd WhatsApp from him’, adding: ‘He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted.

‘I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate’.”

Isolated from his family and most of his old mates, Harry says Britain is ‘too dangerous’ to visit – before taking a trip to ultra-violent Colombia.

