British King Charles and Prince William Furious at Harry for His ‘Unofficial Royal Visit’ to Nigeria

Another week, another imbroglio involving the Mountbatten-Windsor Royal Family.

Just a few days ago, Prince Harry’s visit to London stirred controversy for King Charles not receiving him. Harry’s team said the King was ‘too busy’, but rumors say that Harry demanded Queen Camilla not be in the room during the meeting, leading Charles to deny him the meeting.

Now, it is reported that the Dukes of Sussex Harry and Meghan’s recent ‘unofficial royal trip’ to Nigeria left King Charles and Prince William ‘absolutely furious’.

The couple visited the African country over the weekend ‘to promote the Invictus Games’.

The Mirror reported:

“Royal expert Tom Quinn has suggested the Prince of Wales isn’t happy with the couple. […] ‘William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future. Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him. What’s really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour – all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities’.”

Some view it as if Harry and Meghan have ‘gone rogue’ – that the Nigeria trip means that they ‘refuse to accept they are no longer working royals’.

“‘William and Charles are scratching their heads and thinking, ‘How are we going to control this nightmare situation?'” Looking back at Meghan and Harry’s trip, Tom said it’s “easy to see why the senior royals are worried’.

Tom explained: ‘Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry’s speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit’.”

The couple visited the West African country ‘in a private capacity’, but their visit had all the markings of a ‘traditional’ and ‘official’ royal tour.

New York Post reported Royal expert and author Christopher Andersen as saying:

“They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges. In a way, I think that is even sadder. It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love — indifference is.”

The Sussexes were invited to Nigeria by the country’s chief of defense staff — its highest-ranking military official.

“During their visit to the nation that Markle referred to as ‘my country’, the Duchess of Sussex co-hosted a Women in Leadership event with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization.

The mom of two said it was ‘eye-opening’ and ‘humbling’ to learn more about her heritage during their travels.

The pair received over 20 gifts during their visit — all of which they were able to keep since they are no longer working royals.”

Read more: