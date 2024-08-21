Fresh From Leading the Biden Coup, Queen of Mean Nancy Pelosi Interrupted by Anti-Israel Wackos During Late Night Love Fest with Stephen Colbert (Video)

On Tuesday night, fresh from leading the coup against Joe Biden, Queen of Mean Nancy Pelosi did not get quite the welcome she expected from rabid leftist late-night host Stephen Colbert’s liberal audience.

Pelosi began answering a question about her role in Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race when the crowd began shouting the coup plotter down.

Colbert addressed the disruption saying, “For the people who can’t tell, there’s a protest going on in the audience.”

“We’re actually at a commercial break, and the – the subject is on Israel and Palestine and if you have a seat, we have to go to the commercial break.”

“When we come back, I’ll ask the next question I had on that subject if you’ll listen.”

Colbert then asked Pelosi, “Let’s talk about another aspect of power: The U.S. using its power overseas. As I said earlier, there is a political protester here. There is a political convention in town; you are a politician, and protests are natural.”

“People are protesting, even within the Democratic Party, there is dissension over what is the proper use of American power, especially our protected power overseas, both firm and soft power. If the goal is the peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians, what role does the United States play?”

Pelosi focused her response on Biden and added, “We have had a commitment to Israel. It’s been in our security interest to do so. Israel was attacked by a terrorist organization. We want the hostages freed. But we don’t want children killed in Gaza. And so we have to come up with a solution.”

She stated that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire and hoped Hamas would as well, adding, “It takes me to the point of saying to you, war has no role in a civilized society.”

But agitators are going to agitate, and the anti-Jewish crowd continued to interrupt the conversation.

“Please don’t interrupt my guest,” Colbert said. “Madame Speaker, we’re a live show, and we have to go at this point. Please come again, and we can continue the conversation.”

Watch: