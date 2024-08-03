Oui-Oui!… French Athlete Puts the Pole in Pole Vaulting – Steals Thunder from Popular French Diver on Socials

Earlier this week French diver Jules Bouyer made a splash on social media after photos were published of Bouyer showering down after a dive during competition.

This French Diver Going Viral For Having a Massive Hog Might Have The Best Life Out of All The Lives https://t.co/xHcRZUQZpS pic.twitter.com/cGtwGDRSnn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 1, 2024

Photos of Bouyer went viral on social media this week.

But on Saturday, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati sucked all of the oxygen out of the room.

Poor Ammirati missed the finals after the bar was tipped by his burgeoning bulge.

OLYMPIAN LOST AT POLE VAULT BECAUSE OF… WELL…UMM… OUCH French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati misses the pole and knocks it down with his bulge during the Paris Olympics. Source: @OliLondonTV pic.twitter.com/jWcnezhlIl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 3, 2024

Of course the internet exploded after this stunning display.

Better luck in your future competitions, Anthony.