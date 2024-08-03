Oui-Oui!… French Athlete Puts the Pole in Pole Vaulting – Steals Thunder from Popular French Diver on Socials

Earlier this week French diver Jules Bouyer made a splash on social media after photos were published of Bouyer showering down after a dive during competition.

Photos of Bouyer went viral on social media this week.

But on Saturday, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati sucked all of the oxygen out of the room.

Poor Ammirati missed the finals after the bar was tipped by his burgeoning bulge.

Of course the internet exploded after this stunning display.
Better luck in your future competitions, Anthony.

