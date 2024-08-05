Former Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Flips to Help Arizona Prosecutors in Trump 2020 Alternate Electors Case

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis is cooperating with Arizona prosecutors in the Trump alternate electors case.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes made the announcement on Monday.

All nine felony charges against Jenna Ellis including fraud, forgery and conspiracy were dropped.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” said Attorney General Mayes. “I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court. As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined – it is far too important. Today’s announcement is a win for the rule of law.”

In April Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

A total of 18 people involved in the Arizona alternate electors plan were indicted by the Arizona grand jury earlier this year.

Trump lawyers Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were all charged with felonies.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes announced last month. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election. Make no mistake, the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election.

“We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state,” Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a video announcing the charges. “I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all. But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again, today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined.”

Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty in Fani Willis’ Georgia election case in exchange for reduced charges last October.

Jenna Ellis was one of the many lawyers who was persecuted by Fani Willis for the “crime” of practicing law.

Ellis was charged with counts 1 (RICO) and 2 (Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer) for attending a Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

A tearful Ellis, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings last year. She did not plead guilty to the RICO charge.

As part of her plea deal, Ellis was sentenced to 5 years probation, ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, serve 100 hours of community service and pen an apology letter to the people of Georgia in a Mao struggle session.