Former NIH Head Francis Collins Confronted on Behalf of COVID Vaccine Victim Who Tells Him He and Fauci ‘Deserve to be in Prison for the Rest of Your Lives’ (Video)

In 2021, former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins resigned just a few weeks after documents exposed he lied about his involvement in gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab.

The Intercept obtained 900 pages of Wuhan documents through a FOIA request revealing that Collins and Anthony Fauci lied about funding gain-of-function research.

“The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful,” Rutgers University chemical biology professor Richard Ebright said.

Collins also admitted to radio host Hugh Hewitt that the US collaborated with the Wuhan Virology Laboratory.

The duo even teamed up to initiate a propaganda attack against the hundreds of international doctors who signed a declaration urging the medical community to initiate a plan of action that included “focused protection” rather than the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the COVID-19 policies pushed by Collins and Fauci.