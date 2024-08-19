Former NIH Head Francis Collins Confronted on Behalf of COVID Vaccine Victim Who Tells Him He and Fauci ‘Deserve to be in Prison for the Rest of Your Lives’ (Video)

In 2021, former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins resigned just a few weeks after documents exposed he lied about his involvement in gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab.
The Intercept obtained 900 pages of Wuhan documents through a FOIA request revealing that Collins and Anthony Fauci lied about funding gain-of-function research.
“The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful,” Rutgers University chemical biology professor Richard Ebright said.
Collins also admitted to radio host Hugh Hewitt that the US collaborated with the Wuhan Virology Laboratory.
The duo even teamed up to initiate a propaganda attack against the hundreds of international doctors who signed a declaration urging the medical community to initiate a plan of action that included “focused protection” rather than the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the COVID-19 policies pushed by Collins and Fauci.
A video shared online shows Collins being confronted on behalf of a COVID vaccine injury victim.
The man told Collins, “Hey Dr. Collins….you and Ralph Baric and Anthony Fauci deserve to be in prison for the rest of your lives.”
“You have so much blood on your hands, I hope you sleep well at night.”
“And remember the name Breanne Dressen because you left her stranded after she was severely injured by the COVID vaccine.”
Collins mumbles something, and the man continues, “In your study…you do know her. Her name is Breanne Dressen. Have a good night.”
Dressen, a 42-year-old mother from Utah, is suing pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca after she says she was “permanently disabled” after taking part in the company’s US clinical trial of their COVID-19 vaccine.
According to court papers, Dressen developed side effects just hours after being injected with the vaccine, including arm tingles, blurred vision, a headache, ringing ears, and vomiting and stated, “I walked into the clinic fine, and walked out the beginning of a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”
In May of 2024, AstraZeneca announced a global withdrawal of its Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, after acknowledging in court that the vaccine could cause rare but serious side effects.
The decision comes months after the company admitted for the first time in court documents that the vaccine could lead to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a condition involving blood clots and low blood platelet counts.