AstraZeneca Finally Admits in Court Documents Its COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Rare Side Effects

AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in a recent court document filing that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause rare side effects.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca admitted in court documents, as part of a class action lawsuit filed against them, that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS for short.

TTS is a rare medical condition when a person suffers from blood clots together with a low platelet count.

Currently, AstraZeneca is facing a massive class action suit by individuals who claim the AstraZeneca vaccine caused serious injuries or resulted in the death of a family member.

AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side effect, in an apparent about-turn that could pave the way for a multi-million pound legal payout. The pharmaceutical giant is being sued in a class action over claims that its vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, caused death and serious injury in dozens of cases. Lawyers argue the vaccine produced a side effect which has had a devastating effect on a small number of families. The first case was lodged last year by Jamie Scott, a father of two, who was left with a permanent brain injury after developing a blood clot and a bleed on the brain that has prevented him from working after he received the vaccine in April 2021. The hospital called his wife three times to tell her that her husband was going to die. AstraZeneca is contesting the claims but has accepted, in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February, that its Covid vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS”.

In March 2021, several countries worldwide suspended issuing AstraZeneca’s vaccine due to its link to blood clots.

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that a coroner determined that 32-year-old British doctor, Dr. Stephen Wright, died from a cerebral blood clot caused by a reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

