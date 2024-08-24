Food Store CEO Debunks Kamala Harris’ Price-Gouging Claim (Video)

Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of grocery chain Stew Leonard’s, debunked Kamala Harris’ claim of price gouging at grocery stores.

While in North Carolina in mid-August, Harris blasted food price increases and blamed corporate greed for the sharp grocery price inflation.

She then announced a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she had created.

During an appearance on Fox Business’s “The Evening Edit,” Leonard told Elizabeth MacDonald, “I haven’t met anybody price gouging.”

Further, he said, the farmers and ranchers he has met have adjusted their prices to reflect a rise in costs.

Leonard shared, “Our farmers and our ranchers have been reflecting their price increases that they’ve had, which has elevated food prices over the last two, three years now.”

“We’re seeing increases, you know, like everybody who has a house or a condo or an apartment, you’re seeing costs go up on fuel and energy or gas used to be around 2 or 3 bucks a gallon, it’s a little higher than that now.”

Leonard Jr. also noted that the suppliers he works with have told him their costs are rising.

“They’re not calling me up and trying to artificially increase their prices, they’re calling me because their prices are going up.”

Watch: