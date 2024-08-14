Following Primary Victory Ilhan Omar Goes on Unhinged Rant – Claims Her Primary Opponent Is Allied with “Literal Nazis” (VIDEO)

After winning Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Democratic primary on Tuesday night, nasty Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed her opponent, former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels, was allied with “literal Nazis.”

While addressing supporters on Tuesday night, Rep. Omar, when mentioning Samuels, aggressively stated, “This campaign has been one of the ugliest, most disgusting, campaigns against me I have ever witnessed.”

Omar continued, “We had an opponent that was willing to align with literal Nazis in order to defeat us.”

Rep. Omar defeated Samuels with 56.2% of the vote compared to Samuels’s 42.9%.

WATCH:

After winning her primary, Ilhan Omar lashes out at her opponent, claiming he aligned himself with “literal Nazis.” pic.twitter.com/GRvrQ66ag0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 14, 2024

Per Minnesota Reformer:

The primary race for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District didn’t feature the extensive outside spending of the other Squad primaries. Samuels lost to Omar in the 2022 primary election by about 2 percentage points, and this year made the case that her headline-grabbing advocacy is leaving Minneapolis without competent leadership to address problems facing constituents. Omar’s margin of victory will be larger than 2022, according to preliminary results. “This campaign has been one of the ugliest, most disgusting (campaigns) against me that I have ever, ever witnessed,” Omar said in a speech at her election night watch party. “We had an opponent that was willing to align with literal Nazis in order to defeat us.”

Many social media users pointed out that the ballot count in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District was strangely delayed compared to other races in the state.

LOOK:

BREAKING the results of the Minnesota primary election has been delayed for another 30 minutes. Does this sound familiar? Everyone’s waiting on the results for Ilhan Omar⚠️ pic.twitter.com/x4yVecsfFs — Todd Paron (@tparon) August 14, 2024

It took nearly 95 minutes for the first 5% ballot drop to be reported, and then after 5 minutes, the race was called after 90% of the vote suddenly came pouring in.

It took 95 minutes for 5% of the vote to come in Then within 5 minutes the count went from >95% in to calling the race for Ilhan Omar. Not suspicious at all. pic.twitter.com/wadndlUWFy — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) August 14, 2024

Even Democrats have to admit that is pretty strange. The Israel-hating Democrat Ilhan Omar is likely heading back to Congress next year.