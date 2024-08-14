BREAKING: Radical Squad Member Ilhan Omar Wins Her Primary Race in Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar has secured victory in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

The Associated Press has declared Ilhan Omar the winner of the Democrat primary.

Ilhan Omar saw an increase of 9,841 votes compared to the previous election.

WATCH:

Upon winning her primary, Ilhan Omar likens Don Samuels supporters to “literal Nazis.” What a vile human. pic.twitter.com/ldPi5RASah — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@MattRJBrodsky) August 14, 2024

According to her opponent, Don Samuels, “In her 6-year tenure, only two bills she’s written and sponsored have become law – both renamed post offices. She can’t run on her achievements, so she has to use fear to win.”

Earlier, the primary election in Minnesota has taken a dramatic turn as social media explodes with questions about the conspicuous delay in reporting results from the state’s 5th Congressional District, home of one of the squad members of Congress, Ilhan Omar. As the minutes tick by, speculation is running wild about what might be causing this unexpected hold-up.

Polling places across the state opened at 7 a.m. and remained open until 8 p.m., with every eligible voter in line by the cutoff guaranteed their chance to cast a ballot.

Yet, more than an hour after the polls closed, every district except Omar’s had already reported their initial results.

The absence of any updates from the 5th District has only fueled suspicions and questions about the integrity of the process.

Finally, after an agonizing one hour and ten minutes, NBC News broke the silence with a minor update: Ilhan Omar was reportedly ahead by a razor-thin margin of just 188 votes.

Social media is buzzing with questions about Minnesota’s primary election. Polls closed an hour ago, but only Ilhan Omar’s 5th District hasn’t reported any results. Curious to see what’s causing the delay! https://t.co/AKENeRmjq9 pic.twitter.com/5LqG6uvQG2 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) August 14, 2024

Minnesota, District 5: 8:00pm – Polls close.

8:15pm – 0% counted.

8:30pm – 0% counted.

8:45pm – 0% counted.

9:00pm – 0% counted.

9:22pm – 5.0% counted.

9:37pm – 99.5% counted. Totally 100% legitimate. Nothing at all suspicious. Congrats to Ilhan Omar. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2024

Two years ago, Omar narrowly defeated Samuels by less than 3,000 votes, but this time could be different. The stakes are high in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, a seat that has long been held by Omar and her far-left agenda.

What makes this primary particularly significant is Minnesota’s open primary system. According to Ballotpedia, primary elections in Minnesota are open, meaning that voters can participate in the party primary of their choice, regardless of their registered party affiliation.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer has urged Republicans to take advantage of this system.

“Minnesota has an OPEN PRIMARY on August 13th,” Loomer stated. “This means Republicans can cast a ballot for DEMOCRAT Don Samuels and still vote Republican in the general election for Trump.” Her message is clear: every vote counts, and now is the time for Republicans to make a strategic sacrifice for the greater good.

However, in a blatant act of electoral interference, approximately 30% of political text messages aimed at mobilizing Republican voters in Minnesota’s open primary are being blocked.

Ilhan Omar has previously been accused of paying for votes.