FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Cast the Tie-Breaking Vote to Let the IRS Track Workers’ Tips to be Taxed (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris shamelessly stole President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ idea.

Harris has zero policies on her campaign website because the majority of the American people are unhappy with crippling inflation and open borders thanks to the Biden-Harris Regime.

What the fake news media is not reporting is that Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to let the IRS track workers’ tips to be taxed!

“Two years ago today, I proudly cast the tie-breaking vote to pass our Inflation Reduction Act,” Kamala Harris boasted last week on Facebook.

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ added more than 80,000 new IRS agents to the agency to track tipped workers and $600 Venmo payments.

“On this vote, the yay’s are 50, the nay’s are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the bill as amended is passed,” Harris said in the August 7, 2022, video.

WATCH:

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris cast the decisive vote to strengthen tax enforcement on gratuities in the hospitality industry, resulting in the IRS implementing a tip reporting program. Now, she champions a "No Tax on Tips" initiative, echoing a proposal originally made by President… pic.twitter.com/mMiYI0g6X9 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 13, 2024

The media is covering Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ proposal a lot more favorable now that Kamala Harris stole the idea.

As much as you hate the media, it’s not enough.