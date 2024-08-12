Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden “Absolutely” Endorses Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” Proposal Even Though the Harris-Biden IRS is Cracking Down on Tipped Workers (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden endorsed Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ proposal after Kamala Harris shamelessly stole his idea.

The media is covering Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ proposal a lot more favorable now that Kamala Harris stole the idea.

As much as you hate the media, it’s not enough.

Only sharp-eyed readers will be able to spot the difference in the coverage of the two proposals. pic.twitter.com/h9PMWCZzDX — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 12, 2024

AP’s Zeke Miller asked KJP if Biden would sign a bill banning tax on tips.

“Over the weekend, Vice President said she would — she followed former President Donald Trump in saying she would support a proposal that would not tax hit wages. If such a — if a similar bill made its way to the President of the United States — President Biden — would he sign that? That’s something — not something he’s endorsed before,” AP’s Zeke Miller asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden would totally support the “no tax on tips” proposal even though he signed legislation to send IRS agents after tipped workers.

“Oh, absolutely. Look, this is something that the president supports. He supports eliminating taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers while also raising minimum wage and preventing the wealthy from — from gaming the system and if you think about what the president has talked about the last three and a half years, making sure that we have an economy that works for all, not leaving anybody behind, an economy that’s built from the bottom up, middle out. The President has been fighting and the Vice President is fighting to do just that,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

AP’s @ZekeJMiller: “Over the weekend, Vice President said she would — she followed former President Donald Trump in saying she would support a proposal that would not tax hit wages. If such a — if a similar bill made its way to the President of the United States — President Biden… pic.twitter.com/y20VDyU8a6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

Recall that Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to let the IRS track workers’ tips to be taxed!

“Two years ago today, I proudly cast the tie-breaking vote to pass our Inflation Reduction Act,” Kamala Harris boasted last week.

The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ added more than 80,000 new IRS agents to the agency to track tipped workers and $600 Venmo payments.

“On this vote, the yay’s are 50, the nay’s are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative and the bill as amended is passed,” Harris said in the August 7, 2022, video.