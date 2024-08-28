THE FIX IS IN! MI Dem SOS Benson Makes THREATENING Video Warning Election Officials Not To Question The Next Cheat… If You Don’t Certify The Election Results…”We will come for you!” (VIDEO)

In 2020, Democrats pulled off what many still believe is the largest election heist in American history. Sadly, Michigan was at the epicenter of the battle. Stunned Americans watched as windows were covered in the massive absentee counting room at the TCF Center in Detroit. This prevented GOP and Independent poll challengers from looking into the room when they were locked out after a top Wayne County election official suggested they take a break and go to lunch while election workers prepared the “military ballots” to be counted.

Hundreds of poll challengers filed affidavits, testifying to the harassment, bullying, and fraud they witnessed at the TCF Center. I was a poll challenger who was able to push my way back into the room before they chained the doors, and I was shocked at the number of ballots I watched being processed after election workers couldn’t find the voters’ names in the poll books. Challenges were ignored, and threats were made by an almost exclusively, if not the entire Democrat Party supervisory team.

When GOP poll challengers left the TCF Center, many of them remarked that they felt like they had just been to war.

The threats against innocent Republicans who were simply trying to do their jobs and protect the sanctity of the vote didn’t stop with election workers and far-left agitators posing as independent poll challengers at the TCF Center. The life of the Republican Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chair Monica Palmer’s teenage daughter was threatened by a New Hampshire woman after a Democrat State Rep. Abraham Aiyash doxxed her daughter during a Zoom call where outsiders could call in and threaten board members who were refusing to certify the vote because the precincts were out of balance, meaning the vote totals on the tabulators didn’t match the number of ballots in the containers where they were stored.

MICHIGAN. WATCH as Democrat State Rep-Elect Abraham Aiyash threatens the children of Wayne County Board of Canvassers member Monica Palmer. “I want you to think about what this means for your kids, who probably go to [redacted]”… *CHILLING* pic.twitter.com/uX3SRxct6a — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2020

Today, Michigan’s tyrannical SOS, Jocelyn Benson, shared a video on social media where she threatened election officials in local communities. “We will come for you,” if you dare to refuse to certify the election results, she warned.

Watch:

WATCH: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a threat to any local election officials who choose to withhold certification of election results in the event of fraud “WE WILL COME FOR YOU…” In other words, they plan to cheat AGAIN, and she’s getting ahead of the… pic.twitter.com/dIyTCiodfN — George (@BehizyTweets) August 27, 2024

Jocelyn Benson bizarrely attempts to play the role of “the sweet girl next door” when delivering a threatening message to her political opponents. Unlike MI AG Dana Nessel, who is openly hostile about her political enemies, the dishonest MI SOS frequently smiles and giggles during interviews with friendly media while delivering warning shots at her political opponents in what appears to be an effort to make her more likeable.

Only two days ago, in what appears to be a coordinated message, AG Merrick Garland threatened every American that they better not even consider questioning the election results and used Jan 6 political prisoners as an example of what will happen to Americans who try.

OMG AG Merrick Garland just used J6 political prisoners to threaten anyone from contesting the 2024 Election results Would be a shame if we made this post Viral on to show how corrupt Merrick Garland is You know what to do pic.twitter.com/9lsfbxwy2R — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 25, 2024

This weekend, MI AG Dana Nessel appeared on MSNBC where the host gushed over Nessel’s use of lawfare, as she abused her power as the state’s top attorney to punish 16 mostly senior citizens who, while acting in their official capacity as elected GOP electors, cast an alternate slate of electoral votes for President Trump. Many, if not all of the 16 alternate electors still believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.

Tyrannical Dems in MI appear to be setting up the media for a repeat steal of 2020 in Nov. Watch MI AG Nessel suggest Trump will “try to subvert the election through illegal means” by “enlisting as many Republican poll workers, clerks & activists as possible.” This is ILLEGAL? pic.twitter.com/nOVSX4qsLH — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) August 27, 2024

Meanwhile, AG Nessel and the mainstream media continue to mock and discount Americans who no longer trust our elections. They ignore the uncertainty Michigan voters were grappling with after it was discovered that tens of thousands of votes in solidly red Antrim County, MI, where Dominion Voting machines were used, were switched from Donald Trump and given to Joe Biden. They want voters to pretend the multiple election-related lawsuits that were playing out in the courts following the 2020 election never happened. And, of course, they don’t want us to discuss the early morning drop of thousands of ballots in the back hallways of the TCF Center on the day after the election, which was revealed after The Gateway Pundit paid to obtain the surveillance footage from the TCF Center. They want voters to believe that 13 minutes of surveillance footage obtained by The Gateway Pundit of US postal workers and dozens of individuals and even teams of people dropping stacks of ballots into drop boxes in direct violation of MI election law was, according to MI SOS Jocelyn Benson, “normal and legal activity.”

And then there’s the best-kept secret involving mass voter registration fraud in the 2020 election that was uncovered after a citizen FOIA’d by an MI State Police report. The MSP report revealed a massive statewide investigation into GBI Strategies/Empower Michigan, which was turning in a gigantic quantity of fraudulent voter registrations to clerks across the state. The investigation, which began in Muskegon, MI, only one month before the November 2020 election, was never revealed to the public by either MI AG Dana Nessel or MI SOS Jocelyn Benson, whose departments worked with the MI State Police to investigate the criminal activity.

In 2021, Democrats opened our southern border for an invasion that has been nothing like our nation has ever seen. Now, the same elected officials who opened the floodgates for people coming from prisons and mental institutions in various South American countries are counting on these millions of individuals they let into our country to vote for them in November.

Democrat lawmakers in multiple states are shamelessly fighting to ensure there are loopholes in our election laws that will allow illegal immigrants from 160 countries to vote undetected in our elections.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), the foreign-born or immigrant population (legal and illegal) hit new record highs in March 2024, reaching 51.6 million and 15.6 percent of the total U.S. population. Since March 2022, the foreign-born population has increased by 5.1 million, the largest two-year increase in American history. The foreign-born population has never grown this much this fast. Although many think of immigrants only as workers, less than half of those who arrived since 2022 are employed.

An estimated 25-30 million illegal aliens have entered our country while “border czar” Kamala Harris cackled. Why wouldn’t she laugh, it’s very likely that if the Democrat’s plan to make America into a one-party nation becomes a reality, the once free America will be lost forever to tyrants.