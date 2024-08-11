Ferguson Police Officer Fights for His Life After Confrontation with Protester in Missouri – On 10 Year Anniversary of Mike Brown’s Death

by
Protesters gathered in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday to commemorate Mike Brown ten years after he was killed by police. The protesters are still pushing the “hands up, don’t shoot” lie.

Several hundred far left protesters gathered in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday, ten years after the police shooting of Mike Brown.

The officer who shot Brown was later found not guilty in the shooting death of the Ferguson teen. In 2014, protesters rioted for several nights and burned down the business district twice in one year thanks to the Democrat governor who refused to call in the National Guard.

On Friday during the night time protests one police officer was seriously injured when he was assaulted by a protester and banged his head on the ground. The officer is critical condition and fights for his life after the vicious assault.

18-year-old Mike Brown committing strong-arm robbery minutes before he bum-rushed and beat a police officer and was shot dead in Ferguson, Missouri in August, 2014.

Barack Obama sent more representatives to Mike Brown’s funeral than to the funeral in Dallas, Texas when five police officers were shot dead during a Mike Brown riot.

The left lied for months about Mike Brown as a “gentle giant”, a peace-loving individual who was starting school in a few weeks.

Then photos were released of Mike Brown strong-arm robbing an immigrant at a local convenience store.

And despite the lies from the national media, Mike Brown never had his “hands up” but was shot dead when he charged the police officer like a bull after he beat the officer and tried to get his gun.

Mike Brown was the precursor to Summer of Love in 2020 when leftists torched cities across America, causing $2 billion in damage.

Ferguson, Missouri, Police Officer Travis Brown is fighting for his life after he was assaulted Friday night by far-left protesters on the 10th anniversary of Mike Brown.

Video via Travis Cummings.

KSDK reported:

A police officer was seriously injured and several demonstrators were arrested near the Ferguson police station Friday night. Friday night marked 10 years since Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer.

The Ferguson police department said protesters were assembled Friday night across the street from the police station Friday night. Chief Troy Doyle said in a news conference Saturday afternoon that the protest was largely peaceful through most of the night. Doyle said some protesters started shaking a fence at the police station. He said the fence was broken and stolen, and that’s when he authorized arrests for destruction of property.

Doyle said Officer Travis Brown was “assaulted” when he was charged by a man and fell and hit his head, causing severe brain injury. He said Travis Brown was fighting for his life.

The probable cause statement identified the man who assaulted the officer as Elijah Gantt, of East St. Louis. The document said Gantt was running from police to avoid arrest when Officer Travis Brown stood in his path. Gantt, 28, was being held on $500,000 bond.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 