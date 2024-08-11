Ferguson Police Officer Fights for His Life After Confrontation with Protester in Missouri – On 10 Year Anniversary of Mike Brown’s Death

Several hundred far left protesters gathered in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday, ten years after the police shooting of Mike Brown.

The officer who shot Brown was later found not guilty in the shooting death of the Ferguson teen. In 2014, protesters rioted for several nights and burned down the business district twice in one year thanks to the Democrat governor who refused to call in the National Guard.

On Friday during the night time protests one police officer was seriously injured when he was assaulted by a protester and banged his head on the ground.

Barack Obama sent more representatives to Mike Brown’s funeral than to the funeral in Dallas, Texas when five police officers were shot dead during a Mike Brown riot.

The left lied for months about Mike Brown as a “gentle giant”, a peace-loving individual who was starting school in a few weeks.

Then photos were released of Mike Brown strong-arm robbing an immigrant at a local convenience store.

And despite the lies from the national media, Mike Brown never had his “hands up” but was shot dead when he charged the police officer like a bull after he beat the officer and tried to get his gun.

Mike Brown was the precursor to Summer of Love in 2020 when leftists torched cities across America, causing $2 billion in damage.

Ferguson, Missouri, Police Officer Travis Brown is fighting for his life after he was assaulted Friday night by far-left protesters on the 10th anniversary of Mike Brown.

Video via Travis Cummings.

JUST IN: #Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle emotionally addresses a demonstration last night that he says turned violent and led one officer to “fight for his life.” Doyle says his department was being supportive in providing patrol, blocking off streets. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/GLL2DodFEh — Travis Cummings (@TravisCNews) August 10, 2024

