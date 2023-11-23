Shocking Revelation: No Air Marshals on Flights Currently — Focus Shifts to “Passing Waters” at the Border for Illegal Immigrants and Tracking Innocent Individuals from January 6 Events (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with FOX News, Sonya LaBosco, the director of the Air Marshal National Council, dropped a bombshell revelation about the current situation of US air security. According to her, in the current conditions, regular commercial flights will not be serviced by air marshals.

LaBosco explained that the air marshals have been reassigned for the past two years under the Biden regime. They’re either stationed at the border dealing with illegal immigration or tracking individuals linked to the January 6, 2021 events, irrespective of their involvement in any criminal activities.

This revelation comes at a time when TSA is projected to screen a record 30 million passengers during the Thanksgiving period. Despite this, air marshals continue to be stationed down at the border, focusing on administrative work rather than ensuring air security.

“The TSA is expected to screen a record 30 million passengers this Thanksgiving, and it comes as 169 terror suspects were encountered at the southern border last fiscal year, more than the previous six years combined,” said FOX News reporter Carley Shimkus, adding, “Give us an update on the situation with air marshals. Are they still getting sent down to the southern border?”

“Carly, nothing has changed since we’ve been fighting this for almost two years. The air marshals are still down on the border. We are not flying right now. We just received an email last week that the resources are depleted as far as our flying air marshals. So, we are ushering in illegal immigrants on the border and leaving the traveling public unsafe,” said LaBosco.

LaBosco indicated that the decision to relieve air marshals from their standard duty of protecting flights lies within the powers of DHS Secretary Mayorkas and TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

“We are working with Congress. We’re working with the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Senator Cruz recently sent out a letter requesting information on why are we diverting our only resource to secure our aviation and sending them down on the border. And remember, the only thing we’re doing on the border is passing out water. We’re not doing law enforcement duties,” said LaBosco.

LaBosco’s many appeals to these officials have gleaned no solutions. She expressed concern over the inadequate security measures in place, both at the borders and in the aviation sector, undermining the safety of the American public.

“Secretary Mayorkas has said more than once that the border is secure. So he is not concerned with that. But we all know that the border is not secure. He will not call this a crisis. But now, not only is the border destabilized, so is our aviation is destabilized as well,” LaBosco said.

More shockingly, Sonya LaBosco revealed that a group coined as “Quiet Skies” has been focusing on individuals who happened to be in the National Capitol region during January 2021, tagging them as possible threats. This tracking happens regardless of whether they participated in the Capitol event or other activities surrounding that timeframe.

Any person within the vicinity for any reason, even innocent activities such as attending a funeral or a job interview, is potentially put on this domestic terrorist list and followed by air marshals during their travels.

Carley Shimkus: What do you mean by that? You’re following January 2021. People. What does that mean? Sonya LaBosco: That means our primary mission is a little group called Quiet Skies. It’s a mission called Quiet Skies that we’re following people that flew into the National Capitol region in January 2021. You did not have to go to the Capitol or the rally, and you’d been put on a specific list that TSA now has assigned Air Marshals to follow these people who have not had any type of criminal investigation. They haven’t committed a crime, but yet, three years later, we’re following the same individuals day in and day out. Carley Shimkus: So you’re saying that Air Marshals are now following people that were at the Capitol on January 6, and they’re not tracking terrorists at all? Sonya LaBosco: Well, they didn’t even have to be at the Capitol, Carly. They could have just flown into the National Capitol region. So if anybody was there for a job interview to visit family, we even had a gentleman that was there for a funeral. They put on this domestic terrorist list just because of their geographic location to Washington, DC. So, these people did not even commit a crime. They weren’t even at the Capitol. Carley Shimkus: Do those people know that they’re on this list? Sonya LaBosco: Some of them do because when they go to the airport… they have to go through enhanced security. Then they’re followed by teams of Air Marshals on any leg of flight that they have. So, yes, a lot of them do know that they’re being followed, yet they haven’t been vetted, and they have not committed a crime. And three years later, we’re still doing the same duty, and we followed the same people over and over for three years who are no threat to this country.

Quiet Skies is a program by the TSA that uses air marshals to track and observe suspicious passengers. The program’s goal is to identify travelers who may pose a risk to aviation security, in short, a terrorist.

Air marshals observe passengers’ behavior in airports and on flights. They take notes and send detailed reports to the TSA. The program is an expansion of a practice where air marshals surveil subjects of open FBI terrorism investigations.

According to DHS, “TSA uses Quiet Skies rules to create a temporary Quiet Skies List to designate passengers who fall within the Quiet Skies subset of rules for enhanced screening on some subsequent domestic and outbound international travel. Individuals will remain on the Quiet Skies List for a period of time.”

LaBosco ended her interview with a stark warning for Americans, suggesting they should be mindful of their own safety while on flights.

“I think you should be very concerned when you’re boarding the aircraft. You need to look around to see who you might be able to ask to help you, like a Good Samaritan, because you’re on your own. If anything happens, please don’t wait. There’s going to be no law enforcement that’s going to help you. So you need to have a plan,” said LaBosco.

WATCH via FOX News: