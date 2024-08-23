FDA Approves Fresh Round of COVID Vaccines… But Americans Simply Aren’t Interested

The FDA has approved a fresh round of COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna, although less than a quarter of Americans are expected to take the jab.

Vaccines are expected to start shipping in the coming days. However, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 in some parts of the country, interest in taking the latest vaccine or “booster” is at a record low.

This lack of demand has led to a decline in the fortunes of both Pfizer and Moderna. Earlier this year, Moderna posted a $1.2 billion loss after sales of the COVID jab collapsed, having previously reaped billions in profits from the pandemic.

The New York Times explains:

The availability of boosters has not translated into actual vaccinations. By spring, only one in five adults had received last year’s updated Covid vaccine. Even older Americans, who are at far greater risk of being severely sickened, largely spurned the shots, with only 40 percent of people 75 and older taking last year’s vaccine. The prospects for this year’s rollout remain dim. Older people were still dubious about the need for additional doses, doctors said. The Biden administration has been scrambling to find money to vaccinate uninsured Americans. And public health departments remained short on funding for the proactive vaccination campaigns that drove uptake earlier in the pandemic, officials said.

As extensively exposed by The Gateway Pundit, most COVID-19 vaccines that were given to the American public were neither safe nor effective, despite claims from Joe Biden and other political leaders that they would stop the spread of the virus in its tracks.

Having blown the whistle on this issue for many years, our position was vindicated back in May when AstraZeneca announced the worldwide withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine after acknowledging that it could cause rare but serious side effects.

While the taking of vaccines used to be a nonpartisan issue, the Democratic Party's weaponization of the COVID-19 jabs and their implementation of "vaccine mandates" led to millions of Americans losing their jobs or being unable to participate in typical societal activities.