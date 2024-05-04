New Study Suggests Risk of Getting COVID Rises with Each Shot

A new report suggests that risk of getting COVID rises with each shot an individual takes, according to a new study.

The report comes from an analysis of data from Cleveland Clinic that found people who received two or more doses were at higher risk of COVID-19 based on a comparison was against “people who received zero or one dose of a vaccine.”

The researchers said in the paper, “The exact reason for this finding is not clear. It is possible that this may be related to the fact that vaccine-induced immunity is weaker and less durable than natural immunity. So, although somewhat protective in the short term, vaccination may increase the risk of future infection.”

The Epoch Times reports:

Even after adjusting for variables, the elevated risk remained. The work of Dr. Naabin Shrestha and others was used in the report, which was released as a preprint

Dr. Robert Malone, a vaccine researcher who was not involved in the paper, told The Epoch Times that the paper “served as ‘another acknowledgment that the products are not effective or are at very low effectiveness and are contributing to negative effectiveness [down the line].'”

The latest study comes after the news that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials found evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines caused multiple deaths before claiming that there was no evidence linking the vaccines to any deaths. According to the documents obtained by The Epoch Times, CDC employees conducted investigations into reported post-vaccination deaths, particularly focusing on cases involving myocarditis, a known side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Their findings, spanning the end of 2021, highlighted instances where myocarditis was listed on death certificates and in autopsies for some individuals who had received the vaccines. In some cases, myocarditis was even attributed directly to vaccination. The internal file obtained by The Epoch Times details numerous cases of individuals who died following COVID-19 vaccination, with autopsy reports attributing causes of death directly to vaccine-related complications such as myocarditis and pericarditis.