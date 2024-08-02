FBI And CISA Raise Eyebrows With Election Cyber Attack Warning: “DDOS Attacks on Election Infrastructure…Could Hinder Access to Election Information”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) earlier this week sounded alarm bells with conservatives by warning that cyber attacks targeting the 2024 election could happen this fall.

The two agencies jointly released a public service announcement on July 31 warning that Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on election infrastructure could block public access to critical information on the 2024 elections but assured the public that there would be no impact on election security.

“This public service announcement is to raise awareness that Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on election infrastructure, or adjacent infrastructure that supports election operations, could hinder public access to election information, but would not impact the security or integrity of election processes,” the FBI and CISA announced.

“The PSA is part of the agencies’ ongoing commitment to provide the public with information and the election infrastructure community with the support they need to run safe and secure elections,” they added.

This assertion by the agencies raised eyebrows from conservatives led by @DC_Draino, who believes they are going to rig the election for Kamala Harris.

BREAKING I almost never say “Breaking” so listen up CISA & FBI have put out a very ominous warning about a potential election attack this fall Here’s the part of their bulletin that really concerns me: They say “this PSA is to raise awareness that a DDoS attack on… https://t.co/zXfxHLWJxe pic.twitter.com/fXIXEMaGsZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 2, 2024

Others agreed the fix was already in for Harris based on this warning and demanded paper ballots to replace machines:

Same CISA that said we had the most secure election in history in 2020? Sounds to me like they’re setting the stage. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 2, 2024

Let the rigging commence. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) August 2, 2024

We know they are going to play dirty. They say their game plans out loud every time. — Straight Talk Turncoat (@GAonMyMind99) August 2, 2024

My god!! We need paper ballots with signatures verification and ID’s.. they are going to steal it again — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) August 2, 2024

There should be absolutely no voting machines. Paper ballots only. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 2, 2024

One cannot blame conservatives for being alarmed, considering the outright rigging of the 2020 presidential election by the Deep State, Big Tech, and the corporate media on top of the voter irregularities. History already appears to be repeating itself.