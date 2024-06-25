CNN Debate Moderator’s Husband Is One of the 51 Spies Who Lied to American Public About Hunter Laptop to Steal Election

by
Jeremy Bash, the former husband of Dana Bash, is one of the 51 spies who lied to the American public about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian misinformation. Dana Bash will host the CNN presidential debate this week.

Far left CNN will host the first presidential debate on Thursday night between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump-haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will “moderate” the debate.

There is no word yet if CNN has leaked the questions early to Joe Biden’s camp like they did for Hillary Clinton.

Breaking – Donna Brazile Finally Admits She Forwarded Town Hall Questions In Advance to Hillary

Moderator Dana Bash is not without controversy. Bash's former husband is an attorney and former Chief of Staff at the CIA.

And, Jeremy Bash is one of the notorious 51 liars from the intel community who signed a letter in 2020 claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Bash and the others obviously knew this was a lie.

Jeremy Bash currently serves as national security analyst for NBC News and its cable division, MSNBC.

Roger Stone asks, "How can CNN debate moderator Dana Bash be impartial questioning Trump, she was married to Trump-bashing Russiagate conspiracist, Biden donor and Brennan aide JEREMY BASH who signed 2020 intel statement falsely insisting Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation."

More...

Trump should call her out.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.