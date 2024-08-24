Father and Son Attacked by Brown Bear in Alaska – Young Hunter Frantically Shoots Himself Trying To Neutralize Mauling Beast

Another week, another deadly encounter between man and bear. Once again, it did not end well for the carnivore mammal beasts – thank goodness.

It is not that we despise bears or anything like that – but I hold an undeniable pro-human bias – maybe you can call me ‘specieist’.

It arises that, in Alaska, a hunter frantically shot himself in the leg while unloading his gun on an attacking brown bear.

32-year-old Tyler Johnson waited for help while recounting on video how he and his dad, Chris, were attacked while hiking off-trail on the Kenai Peninsula on Saturday.

The New York Post reported:

“’We startled her, or him – and it came charging at my dad1, he said of the brown bear. ‘He made some noise, and then it went straight to me’.”

As the massive bear threw Johnson to the ground and started mauling his leg, he grabbed his 10mm pistol and started ‘unloading like a mother******’ into the bear, accidentally injuring himself.

‘“I did shoot myself when I was falling backwards…but it went straight through my leg’, Johnson said, angling the camera down to give viewers a grisly up-close look at the wound.” “’It’s a beautiful day’, Johnson said as he looked up at the nearly cloudless blue sky – seemingly oblivious to the red-stained makeshift tourniquet that was keeping his leg from bleeding out.”

At the first moment, adrenaline stopped him from feeling any pain, and breathing exercises helped him cope with the mounting discomfort.

“’It’s those little things that try to help you through a hard moment. Realizing that you’re there with the only person you would want to be there with was really comforting’, Johnson told CNN of the experience.”

Johnson was taken to a hospital in Anchorage, where he avoided surgery, needing only bandages and IV antibiotics to prevent any infections.

“’It was a growl and then an immediate charge. […] Every, every move a bear makes is intentional. They don’t just go halfway into an action. So when a bear stops, it’s probably because it’s dead, or it’s about to die’, he added of the moment he and his father finally stopped the bear with a shower of bullets.”

