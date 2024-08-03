Far-Left Group in Ohio Is Being Investigated for Turning in an Inch-Wide Stack of Likely Fraudulent Voter Registrations – ARE YOU PAYING ATTENTION?

IN CASE YOU MISSED THIS–

On Friday Jim Hoft joined host Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss the the ongoing Gateway Pundit investigation of the Democrat Party’s massive fraudulent ballot registration scandal.

Earlier in the week, Patty McMurray at The Gateway Pundit identified several states and cities where GBI Strategies was operating in the 2020 election. We know of several states where they were being funded to “sign up” voters for the upcoming election. We also know that this group is famous for turning in thousands of fake ballot registration in just one county in Michigan before the 2020 election. GBI Strategies were operating in was operating in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Washington DC – and likely several other locations.

In 2020 GBI Strategies director Gary Bell announced that he had groups operating in 20 states around the country including all of the battleground states.

On Saturday morning, The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray reported on a different Democrat-funded voter registration group that is accused of turning in hundreds of suspected fraudulent voter registrations – this time in Ohio!

The have discovered that a group called Black Fork Strategies, which operates across the state of Ohio, is being investigated by the Ohio Secretary of State over another alleged fraudulent voter registration campaign. The Hamilton County Board of Elections has turned over several suspicious voter registration applications Ohio Secretary of State’s Public Integrity Division.

Hamilton County Director of Elections Sherry Poland recently held up an inch-wide stack of suspected fraudulent registrations turned in by Black Fork Strategies that appear to have all of the same handwriting.

** You can read more about this here.

Maybe the GOP should use those 100,000 attorneys they hired to work election day to file a few thousand charges against these far left voter registration manufacturing organizations?