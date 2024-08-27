Failed German Chancellor Talks Tough AGAIN, Promises Deportations after Migrant’s Stabbing Spree Rattles German Society

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has managed to become the most unpopular German leader in many decades, and it’s not by coincidence – he works hard at serving the Globalist overlords, and ignoring the basic needs of his population.

Now, in the aftermath of yet another migrant-related serial stabbing killings, Scholz has once again vowed to ‘step up deportations’ – we have seen this movie.

During a visit to Solingen, where the attack linked to Islamic State took place, emboldening the rightwing opposition rhetoric, the Chancellor ‘talked the talk’ – but by now we all know he won’t ‘walk the walk’.

Reuters reported:

“‘We will have to do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and are not allowed to stay in Germany are repatriated and deported’, Scholz told reporters in the western city, where he laid a flower at the scene of the crime. ‘This was terrorism, terrorism against us all’, he added.

The attack, in which a 26-year-old suspected Islamic State member from Syria is accused of killing three people, has fuelled political tensions over asylum and deportation rules ahead of three state elections next month.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack during the festival that left three killed and eight injured – some seriously.

“The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which campaigns for a crackdown on migration, is leading in the polls in Saxony and Thuringia, where state elections are set for Sunday, and in Brandenburg, which has its election on Sept. 22.”

Oppositionists from AfD seized on the attack in its election campaign – pitching to voters the choice of ‘AfD or Solingen’.

The attack puts pressure on Scholz as his ‘traffic light coalition’ is trailing in the polls.

“In a sign of tougher rhetoric, Scholz promised in October 2023 to ramp up deportations ‘big style’ – a promise he repeated after his visit to the Solingen attack scene.”

Scholz had already promised a tougher stance on deportation after an Afghan man stabbed and killed a police officer.

“Scholz said on Monday deportations had increased by some two-thirds compared to 2021 levels. ‘But that is no reason for us to sit back and relax’, he added, saying the government was looking at legal and practical ways to boost the numbers.”

His Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, called for changing the law so that only blades of 6 centimeters (2.36 inches) would be allowed to be carried in public.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“‘Knives are used to commit brutal acts of violence that can cause serious injury or death’, Faeser told the ARD public broadcaster in early August. ‘We need tougher weapons laws and stricter controls’.”

Police statistics recorded a 9.7% rise in knife attacks, with as much as 8,951 incidents in 2023.

“‘We have exploding foreign crime, youth crime, migrant violence, because we have open borders’, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel told public broadcaster ZDF in July.”

Left-wing criminologists try to convince German society that there is no link between violent crime and mass migration.

“That speaks to the more immediate problem of how to police possible attacks in the first place. Lars Wendland, chairperson of the German police union GdP, welcomed Faeser’s proposal in principle, but argued that police needed more than just a legal change to work effectively. ‘What use is a tightening of the law if we can’t enforce it?’ he told DW. ‘We also have to look at whether we have the personnel and material to implement it’.”

