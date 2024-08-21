“F*** You!…You’re a Fool” Eric Holder Melts Down When Confronted by Jack Posobiec About His Failure to Properly Vet Tim Walz (Video)

Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec confronted Obama Attorney General Eric Holder at the DNC Convention at the United Center in Chicago Tuesday night about his apparent failure to properly vet Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) to be Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate.

Walz has been caught in multiple lies about his military service, his drunk driving arrest and his most recently exposed lies about the conception of his children.

When Posobiec asked Holder about his vetting of Walz and Walz’s stolen valor, Holder cursed at Poso, “F*** you!” and then shouted, “You know you’re a fool, okay?”

Holder’s security tried to prevent Posobiec from getting close enough to continue questioning Holder, even though he is credentialed as a reporter for the convention.

BREAKING: I just confronted Eric Holder about why he didn’t vet Tim Walz over his Stolen Valor Holder: “F*CK YOU!!!” pic.twitter.com/6j1gzdkW2P — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 21, 2024

Holder was appointed last month by Harris to vet potential vice presidential nominees. The person many considered the obvious choice, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) was rejected after a campaign by anti-Semitic activists within the Democratic Party while other candidates like North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) took themselves out of the running.

Don’t understand the recent attacks on the strongest VP contender? Well, it’s a toxic mix of antisemitism, extremist views on Gaza, and jealous colleagues who don’t want to be blocked out of the presidential sweepstakes for the next decade. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 4, 2024

Walz was announced by Harris as her pick on August 6, saying he is a “battle-tested leader.”

New text from Harris’ campaign in which she formally announces picking Walz: “Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families.” pic.twitter.com/wr7Gqp6o9P — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) August 6, 2024

Since the announcement by Harris, her campaign has been forced to correct false statements the campaign made about Walz’s National Guard service: That Walz served in combat (‘carried weapons in war’) when he never served in a combat zone and that he was a retired command sergeant major when his actual retirement rank was master sergeant.

Walz has also been called out for lying about his 1995 DUI arrest by CNN:

NEW: During his 2006 congressional run, Tim Walz’s campaign falsely claimed he wasn’t drinking during his 1995 arrest and the DUI charge was dismissed. They even said he drove to the station. Court records show the truth. He was drunk, driving 96 mph.https://t.co/V36D4vzxhc — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) August 15, 2024

Timothy Walz got brutally fact checked on CNN for lying about his DUI arrest being the result of hearing damage from the military “Walz was speeding over 95 mph… he failed a sobriety test. He admitted in court that he had been drinking” “NONE of what Walz said was true” pic.twitter.com/sl5OzLQC9P — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 16, 2024

CBS News asked Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who also vetted Walz, about his DUI arrest and lies about it. Richmond said the Harris campaign knew about the arrest and Walz’s subsequent lying:

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) is co-chair of Kamala Harris’ campaign and was on the vetting team for her running mates. He tells @nancycordes that Tim Walz’ 1995 DUI arrest was discussed, and Walz said “he’s never had a drink since, and he’s talked about how he’s learned from it… pic.twitter.com/qpGptnUCBW — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2024

On Tuesday, Walz’s wife Gwen told CNN the couple’s two children were conceived via IUI (intrauterine insemination.) Tim Walz had previously falsely said the children were conceived via IVF (invitro fertilization).

Jake Tapper points out that Tim Walz lied about he and his wife using IVF. Check out the partisan fools try to defend Walz. pic.twitter.com/52fP3TmeV2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 20, 2024

Walz is scheduled to address the convention Wednesday night.

Walz’s children goofed on their dad Monday night at the convention: