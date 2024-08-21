“F*** You!…You’re a Fool” Eric Holder Melts Down When Confronted by Jack Posobiec About His Failure to Properly Vet Tim Walz (Video)

Real America’s Voice host Jack Posobiec confronted Obama Attorney General Eric Holder at the DNC Convention at the United Center in Chicago Tuesday night about his apparent failure to properly vet Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) to be Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate.

Walz has been caught in multiple lies about his military service, his drunk driving arrest and his most recently exposed lies about the conception of his children.

When Posobiec asked Holder about his vetting of Walz and Walz’s stolen valor, Holder cursed at Poso, “F*** you!” and then shouted, “You know you’re a fool, okay?”

Holder’s security tried to prevent Posobiec from getting close enough to continue questioning Holder, even though he is credentialed as a reporter for the convention.

Holder was appointed last month by Harris to vet potential vice presidential nominees. The person many considered the obvious choice, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) was rejected after a campaign by anti-Semitic activists within the Democratic Party while other candidates like North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) took themselves out of the running.

Walz was announced by Harris as her pick on August 6, saying he is a “battle-tested leader.”

Since the announcement by Harris, her campaign has been forced to correct false statements the campaign made about Walz’s National Guard service: That Walz served in combat (‘carried weapons in war’) when he never served in a combat zone and that he was a retired command sergeant major when his actual retirement rank was master sergeant.

Walz has also been called out for lying about his 1995 DUI arrest by CNN:

CBS News asked Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who also vetted Walz, about his DUI arrest and lies about it. Richmond said the Harris campaign knew about the arrest and Walz’s subsequent lying:

On Tuesday, Walz’s wife Gwen told CNN the couple’s two children were conceived via IUI (intrauterine insemination.) Tim Walz had previously falsely said the children were conceived via IVF (invitro fertilization).

Walz is scheduled to address the convention Wednesday night.

Walz’s children goofed on their dad Monday night at the convention:

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 