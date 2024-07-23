REPORT: Democrats Have Put Corrupt Obama AG Eric Holder in Charge of Vetting VP Candidates for Kamala Harris

Democrats have reportedly put Obama’s corrupt attorney general Eric Holder in charge of vetting VP candidates for Kamala Harris.

What could possibly go wrong?

How much do you suppose Democrats are paying Holder’s law firm for this service?

Politico reports:

Eric Holder is running Harris’ veep vetting process Former attorney general Eric Holder is in charge of vetting of running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris, Reuters reported. The news that Holder and his law firm would be overseeing the operation was confirmed to POLITICO by a person with knowledge of the process.

RedState has more:

Those corrupt, racialized, and radicalized embeds never went away, of course. They rested comfortably under new Obama AG Loretta Lynch, then no doubt wreaked havoc during the Trump administration—which is why Jeff Sessions and William Barr could not do much of anything that was actually productive. Then, Merrick Garland simply picked up where Holder left off. Holder was successful in seeding the ground, and we have been reaping the harvest since 2016. That’s the Deep State in a nutshell. His involvement in the vetting process may reassure Democrats that a longtime political and legal hand is helping to ensure Harris’ pick, should she win the nomination, is free of major conflicts. Any choice needs also to be suited to help her beat Republican Donald Trump and potentially to assume the presidency some day if she were to triumph in November but then at some point be unable to complete her duties. Potential names that have been floated as possible running mates for Harris include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Holder has apparently been cashing in on the left’s DEI craze.

Since 2018, Eric Holder and his law firm, Covington & Burling, have been conducting "civil rights audits" of Fortune 500 companies. For as much as $2,295 an hour, Holder told the companies to adopt race-based DEI policies. Then the companies got sued. https://t.co/jzvt962yOz pic.twitter.com/mK90uizRS1 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) July 22, 2024

RedState is right. These people never go away. There’s too much money to be made in the system.