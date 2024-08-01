EMERGENCY CALL TO ACTION: Please Help Stop Feds From Transferring J6 Political Prison Ryan Samsel For The 29th Time So He Can Finally Get LifeSaving Surgery

J6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel finally filed a lawsuit to persuade a judge to grant him authorization for the critical surgery and medical treatment he has conspicuously been deprived of for three and a half years.

But he had to do it pro se, and this reporter, with the assistance of a legal expert, helped him.

The complaint was filed in the Eastern District of New York on July 19.

Days later, it seemed too good to be true. Doctors within the dangerous pretrial federal Brooklyn prison reviewed his medical records, which he disclosed to the public entirely in the 232-page lawsuit, and prepared to schedule the surgery in September.

Obtaining Samsel’s medical records from his lawyer for another attorney to take the case was another months-long fight that led to the pro se route. Judge Cobb has insisted the last time he was in court there was no documentation of his condition. Now the courts have an abundance of documentation.

He has developed 17 blood clots since his incarceration as the Thoracic Outlet Syndrome he suffers from has gone untreated for three and half years in addition to a looming decision on whether he has a relapse of cancer.

He was informed the date on which the surgery will be performed will be determined as he cannot be administered a catheter with blood clots and blood flow obstructing fibroids.

Samsel warns his lawyer is insisting he be transferred by the U.S. Marshals immediately from Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn to Washington, DC for his Sept. 19 sentencing.

He has already been given notice he will be moved and handed his bottle of pills, indicating it is time for the 29th round of box cuffs, starvation, and diesel therapy. He has already been moved 28 times to 19 different jails, just for kicks.

The transfer from DC to Brooklyn was a two-week box-cuffed, shackled, food-deprived journey with fellow J6 hostage Jake Lang.

As his attorney told Judge Jia Cobb at Samsel’s Feb. 2 sentencing hearing, “He can wait until he goes to prison” to receive medical care.

World Net Daily has more on the story.

It’s a mystery as to whether the American public inundating these judges, who are greenlighting torture and over-sentences to scores of J6 defendants, will help or make matters worse.

But what other option does Ryan have at this point?

“I’ve lost the vision in my right eye. My skull is fractured. I’ve lost my teeth from getting punched in the face by prison staff. I’ve been stabbed. At one point, they repeatedly slammed my head in the door. I have blood clots that will never heal for the rest of my life,” Samsel told this reporter Friday.

If he is transferred, we may not hear from him again for weeks.

“Please, I am asking for the American people to call Judge Cobb and let her know they are aware that the government is continuing to do this to Ryan Samsel and that he has serious medical needs. And I thank every person who has contributed a dollar to my legal defense from the bottom of my heart. Your generosity and support strengthen my faith and ease some of this pain.”

The Honorable Jia M. Cobb

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse

333 Constitution Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001 (202) 354-3560

[email protected]

U.S. Marshalls D.C.

202-772-0301

If you are an attorney willing to take on Samsel’s case, please message this reporter on X @aliciapoweshow.